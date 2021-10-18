High unemployment is one of Brazil’s biggest challenges after the health crisis

posted on 10/18/2021 5:50 AM / updated on 10/18/2021 5:51 AM



Despite the advance of vaccination against covid-19 in the country, with 101.3 million Brazilians fully immunized – according to data from the Ministry of Health -, economic activity is slipping amidst uncertainties and the pandemic is leaving its scars, which should be deep. In addition to the loss of just over 600,000 lives and the inevitable consequences for the recovered, the labor market also takes a heavy hit with covid-19 and the unemployment rate should take time to fall below double digits, experts warn.

Analysts estimate that, even after the recent retreat to 13.7% in the average for the moving quarter ended in July, when the country reached 14.1 million unemployed, the trend is that the unemployment rate should rise and will not be below 10% this decade. They reinforce that the pandemic has aggravated an already bad situation and, therefore, future presidential candidates in 2022 will need to look at this issue carefully and prepare a good government plan, otherwise the country will not change this reality.

Employment only grows with heated economic activity. But recent market estimates show that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not encouraging, because they are falling and show that, due to the ills of the return of inflation and political uncertainties, GDP does not have the strength to grow in a robust way, that is, above its potential, which has shrunk and is now below 2%. The new estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the Brazilian GDP, for example, predicting a 1.5% GDP expansion in 2022 instead of 1.9%, are criticized by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. He said the IMF “will continue to miss the projections.”

The scenario predicted by specialists, however, are worse than the one estimated by the multilateral organization, as there are already estimates for GDP below 0.5% and many do not rule out a stagflation scenario – the worst of the worlds in economic theory, because there is no growth and the cost of living remains high, eroding the population’s income. The Fund forecasts unemployment in the country below 10% in 2026, an unlikely scenario by analysts.

A mathematical exercise carried out by economists from the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre) and which the Correio had access to reveals that if the country’s GDP grows 3.5% between 2023 and 2026, unemployment will remain at 10.1 % at end of period, in a non-seasonally adjusted projection. In the seasonally adjusted series, the rate would rise to 9.8%, considering this same expansion. But if the GDP were to advance 1.5% over the next five years, unemployment would reach 11.6% in 2026.

“The unemployment rate had been rising since 2014, with the first recession in the last decade and was in double digits before covid-19 and worsened with the pandemic. Although the country has already started to create jobs again, the pace is not enough to make the unemployment rate return to single digits anytime soon. This was already difficult before, and now it will be quite challenging”, says economist and researcher at Ibre Fernando de Holanda Barbosa Filho, one of those responsible for the survey. For him, the drop in the unemployment rate will be slow and gradual, because a 3.5% growth in the country, in the coming years, is unlikely in the current situation.

It is worth remembering that 2021 is a point outside the curve in the trajectory of the Brazilian GDP. Forecasts for GDP growth of around 5%, after falling 4.1% in 2020, need a discount from the previous year’s statistical load — which ranges from 3.6% to 4.9% —, depending on the calculation used. This only confirms the country’s low growth trend, which makes analysts not bet on a single-digit unemployment rate anytime soon.

“Unemployment should not be below 10% this decade. Unless there is a miracle, the GDP will not be able to grow 3.5% in the coming years and that means that unemployment will remain very high and the wage bill will not return to the real value of 2014”, emphasizes economist Simão Silber, professor of the University of São Paulo (USP). He recalls that unemployment jumped between 2015 and 2016 and the current average for the last seven years is rising and, without a robust growth in activity, unemployment cannot decrease.

Alessandra Ribeiro, a partner at Tendência Consultoria, reinforces Silber’s reasoning. “As much as the economy is recovering, the unemployment rate is still high and the country is likely to recover the occupancy rate at the pre-pandemic level in May next year. But unemployment will persist in double digits over a longer horizon”, he says. She recalls that informality in the country — 40.8% of the employed population, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBGE) — is high and the resumption of the service sector helps improve the prospects for the labor market, despite most of the vacancies in this segment are informal. “People should start looking for work again, but the volume of vacancies generated should not be enough to absorb the contingent that starts looking for work again”, he says.

In the evaluation of the USP professor, the country is heading towards another lost decade from the point of view of the salaried employee’s purchasing power. “In a nutshell, one of the scars of the pandemic is the worsening of income distribution, because whoever will pay for the duck will be the poorest. First, because they lost income from unemployment and, second, because inflation tripled. This means that today we have 20 million people with a level of access to calories typical of Nazi concentration camps”, laments Silber.

Economist José Luis Oreiro, professor at the University of Brasília (UnB), is one of the analysts who do not rule out the scenario of stagflation for the economy in 2022. He points out that, without public investment, GDP will remain weak. “The 1.5% growth forecast by the IMF would be the ceiling. But, with this policy of destruction of public investment and with the uncertainty generated by the government, I don’t see how to recover, in the short term, unemployment”, he points out.

For Oreiro, with current inflation also above double digits — eroding Brazilians’ purchasing power and real wages — another GDP engine is compromised: consumption. “There is no way for consumption to drive growth in the short term. The country has a contracted energy crisis and needs to invest heavily in infrastructure, urban mobility and a decarbonised economy, as developed countries are doing”, he says

Hysteresis risk

The professor at UnB warns of the risk of the covid-19 crisis causing a hysteresis in the labor market, as in physics, creating the tendency of a system that cannot change the acquired form. Oreiro explains that the damage caused by the pandemic in this segment can be definitive without a good industrial policy, because, like an iron bar that, when heated, bends and no longer returns to its normal shape, the job market can follow the same path.

“The risk of the pandemic is that long-term unemployment becomes permanent and, as a result, the unemployment rate no longer returns to its initial level. And there are several mechanisms that explain this hysteresis. The first is the scrapping of capital, because when the economy goes into recession, companies stop investing in the modernization of stock and the level of employment decreases due to scrapping. The second factor is disqualification, when workers are without a job for a long time and their skills are depreciated”, he emphasizes.

In the view of economist Ecio Costa, a professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), the scenario is not so bleak to speak of stagflation, but he recognizes that unemployment in the country will remain high for a prolonged period. For Costa, without structural changes in the economy, such as tax and administrative reform, there is no way that unemployment will return to less than single digits in the country.

“There has been little progress in the midst of the pandemic and the tax reform that could help industrial employment will not advance and the country will continue to grow at the same pre-pandemic rate, of 1%”, laments the academic. According to him, the reform of the Income Tax, “will not help in this sense of improving the country’s growth and per capita GDP, after the pandemic”. “To reduce unemployment, it is necessary to move forward with measures that improve tax rules and the bureaucracy, which is still very rigid”, he adds.

Projections

According to data from FGV Ibre, the unemployment rate in Brazil was quite low in the 1980s and early 1990s, with an average of 5% between 1981 and 1994. The indicator changed from an average of 9.3% between 1995 and 2014. And, due to the economic crisis in the country and the recession of 2015 and 2016, the average unemployment rate between 2014 and 2019 rose to 11.4%. Thus, between 1995 and 2019, the average rate was 9.7%. For this year, the institute predicts that the unemployment rate will end December at 14.1%, rising to 13% at the end of 2022, considering GDP growth rates of 4.9% and 1.5%, respectively. The forecast for the expanded wage bill is for a drop of 4.7% in 2021, and, next year, an increase of 3.4%. Tendências Consultoria, despite having more optimistic forecasts than the Ibre for the GDP this year and next, of 5% and 1.8%, respectively, has similar estimates for unemployment, of 14% and 13.5% , respectively. In relation to income from work, it forecasts a fall of 3.5% this year and a rise of 1% in 2022.

structural problem

One of the scourges of the pandemic is the rise in unemployment, which is unlikely to drop to single digits anytime soon and will continue to be the main challenge for future governments

Evolution of unemployment

RatePeriod – In %

4tri126.9

4tri136.2

4tri146.5

4tri158.9

4tri1612.0

4tri1711.8

4tri1811.6

4tri1911.0

4tri2013,9

1tri2114.7

2tri2114.1

3tri21*14.4

4tri21*13.0

1tri22*13.4

2tri22*13.0

3tri22*13.4

4tri22*12.2

4tri23*11.6

4tri24*10.9

4tri25*10.1

4tri26*10.1

*Rate projected by FGV Ibre based on IBGE data, without seasonal adjustment, considering GDP increases of 4.9% in 2021, 1.5% in 2022, and 3.5% from 2023 to 2026.

unstable income

Brazilian worker income has been eroded by crises and inflation, according to FGV Ibre projection

Evolution of the wage bill

PeriodIn BRL billion

4tri171,025.7

4tri191,107.6

1tri20936.9

2tri201,059.3

3tri201,055.4

4tri201,041.2

1tri21902.2

2tri21992.7

3tri21976.9

4tri211,027.5

1tri22944.9

2tri22978.8

3tri22999.2

4tri221,108,1

Weak engine

Brazilian GDP shrank more than the global average in 2020 and, according to IMF projections, will continue to grow less than the rest of the world

Evolution of Brazil’s GDP

YearVariation – In %

20107,54.2

20113,93.1

20121,92,5

20133.02.6

20140.52.8

2015-3.52.8

2016-3.32.6

20171,33.2

20181.83.1

20191.4-3.5

2020-4,15.7

2021*5.24.7

2022*1.53.1

2023*2.02.8

2024*2.12.7

2025*2.12.7

2026*2.12.7

*IMF forecast

Sources: FGV Ibre and IMF