Honda will end production of the Civic in Brazil in November

Last week, the Honda announced that it will conclude in December the transfer of vehicle production from Sumaré to the new factory in Itirapina, both in the interior of São Paulo. But not all models will win the new line. O midsize civic sedan will not go. like the Car Journal has been reporting for a few months, the Japanese brand will end local production of the model after 24 years.

The decision to stop local production of the Civic is mainly due to the success of the SUVs. In 2021, the sedan sold just over 14,000 units between January and September. the archrival Toyota Corolla, for example, has 30.5 thousand units registered in the same period. But that’s not all. The category has shrunk with the advance of SUVs, and currently has only 5% of sales.

Suppliers are warned

According to the site’s calculation Secrets, Honda has already warned suppliers that it will end production of the Civic in November. So, starting in December, the automaker will unify the production of vehicles at the plant in Itirapina (SP), which was completed in 2016, but opened in 2019, because of successive drops in car sales in the country.

New Civic will be imported in 2022 (Press Release/Honda)

New Civic in 2022

The end of the national Civic will be a milestone for the Japanese manufacturer. After all, the average sedan has been made in the country since 1997 – that is, for 24 years. However, it won’t be the end of the Civic in Brazil. In 2022, Honda will launch the new generation of the model, unveiled earlier this year. The expectation is that the new civic landing imported from the United States in the 1st semester.

Thus, it is expected that the new generation will come more expensive, with a higher price positioning than the current one, which ranges from R$121,000 to R$165 thousand. This rise in level will come from the new technologies available in the new Civic, but it will also serve to distance the midsize sedan from the brand’s compacts, especially from the new generations of City and HR-V.