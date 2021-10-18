House of Ashes and Kate featured in this week’s releases | adventure games

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and Kate: Collateral Damage feature in this week’s releases. The newest chapter in Bandai’s horror series Namco and the game based on the action film Kate from Netflix join titles like Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, the virtual world of The Caligula Effect 2 and the magical combats of Into the Pit . Check out all about the week’s releases, release date, prices and platforms on which they are available.

🎮 Metroid Dread in Review: The Bounty Hunter’s Triumphal Return

1 of 6 House of Ashes is one of this week’s releases — Photo: Reproduction/Steam House of Ashes is one of this week’s releases — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

2 of 6 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes tells the story of a group of military men who awakened an ancestral evil and must try to survive — Photo: Press Release/Bandai Namco The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes brings the story of a group of military men who awakened an ancestral evil and need to try to survive — Photo: Press Release/Bandai Namco

The new chapter in the Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games horror anthology begins with a group of military personnel in search of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in 2003. During their mission, they encounter enemy forces and clash, until suddenly , a hole opens up in the ground and both armies fall.

The soldiers find themselves in the ruins of a temple where an ancient evil whose origins go back to the curse of a 4,000-year-old king awakens hungry for human flesh. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is available for R$156.90 for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and R$159.90 for Xbox One and PC. The PS4 version includes a free upgrade to PlayStation 5 (PS5), as well as the Xbox One version for Xbox Series X/S.

Kate: Collateral Damage – October 22 – PC

Based on the Netflix movie “Kate”, players will be able to control the protagonist of the story through the same events as the film. The character is a professional assassin who was poisoned and now has only 24 hours to live to get revenge on the one who ordered her death: the head of the Yakuza. The game has mechanics of a roguelike in which the user dies and replays while granting upgrades to try to get farther and farther. The game was developed by independent producer Ludic Studios do Brasil, the same people responsible for Akane.

3 of 6 Kate: Collateral Damage follows the events of the Netflix movie with “rogue” elements and lots of action — Photo: Playback/Steam Kate: Collateral Damage follows the events of the Netflix movie with “rogue” elements and lots of action — Photo: Playback/Steam

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows – October 21 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

In a strange world inspired by the Victorian era, Tandem brings gameplay that mixes puzzle and platforming parts in a single game. Users control two characters: a girl named Emma, ​​from an aerial perspective, and an animated teddy bear named Fentom, who is in a side view.

In order for Fentom to move forward, Emma needs to cast shadows, used as platforms by the toy. Together they try to solve the disappearance of a boy named Thomas Kane. The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

4 of 6 Tandem: A Tale of Shadows creates an interesting mix of puzzle and platform in which one character walks in the shadows cast by the other — Photo: Playback/Steam Tandem: A Tale of Shadows creates an interesting mix of puzzle and platform in which one character walks in the shadows cast by the other — Photo: Playback/Steam

The Caligula Effect 2 – October 19 – PS4, SW

The sequel to The Caligula Effect brings a new group of young people who find themselves trapped in a virtual world simulating a schoolgirl named Redo. They were attracted by the music of a Virtuadoll called Regret. In the role of the protagonist, the user is assisted by a second Virtuadoll called X, and will form the “Go-Home Club”, a group that aims to find a way back to the real world. As in the original game, battles are in turns, like a traditional RPG. The Caligula Effect 2 is available on the Nintendo Switch for R$ 254.95, and does not appear on the PS4 online store yet.

5 of 6 In The Caligula Effect 2 a group of young people find themselves trapped in a virtual world and try to recruit members to try to return home — Photo: Playback/Nintendo Game Store In The Caligula Effect 2 a group of young people find themselves trapped in a virtual world and try to recruit members to try to return home — Photo: Playback/Nintendo Game Store

Into the Pit – October 19 – XB, PC

In this first-person magic shooter, players step into the role of a wizard whose cousin has disappeared into a pit inhabited by demons. The game has elements roguelike, so in addition to setting off on a rescue journey, users will also die several times during the attempts. Gradually, it is possible to gain new abilities and open stores that guarantee permanent upgrades to aid in your adventure.

6 of 6 Into the Pit brings spells, demons and “rogue” elements into a first-person shooter game — Photo: Playback/Steam Into the Pit brings spells, demons and “rogue” elements into a first-person shooter game — Photo: Playback/Steam

With information from Metacritic, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store (1 and two), Nintendo Game Store, Steam (1, two, 3 and 4), Polygon