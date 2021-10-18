How the franchise became a blockbuster shooting game

Discover the history of the series, from its origins as a Crytek game to becoming one of Ubisoft’s biggest hits

Far Cry 6 arrived with promises of shootings on gigantic maps, lots of explosions, paradisiacal scenarios, and the intense fight against a tropical tyrant. The franchise of Ubisoft is undoubtedly one of the blockbusters of shooting games, but did you know that the series started in the hands of another studio, and as a graphical demo with dinosaurs?

Over the years, Far cry has already explored different settings, had derivative games and even won a movie by the infamous director uwe boll. Understand below how the saga emerged, and the journey to become one of the biggest franchises of shooters!

How did Far Cry come about?

Long before its gigantic scenarios, full of secondary objectives, Far cry it was merely a technological experiment. In fact, it wasn’t even owned by Ubisoft, but the work of crytek. The German studio is known for creating one of the most impressive graphics engines in games, the cryengine. In 2001, when 3D graphics were still developing, the Germans decided to test the limits of what was possible at the time with a project called X-Isle: Dinosaur Island.

In the age of photorealism, it’s even possible to downplay the demo, but at the time it was truly revolutionary, with expansive maps and incredible attention to detail. No wonder the nvidia saw so much potential in X-Isle who decided to include the demo as a benchmark for their video cards GeForce 3. The graphics power of CryEngine caught the attention of Ubisoft, which closed a deal with CryTek to publish the full version of the project.

X-Isle: Dinosaur Island never left the paper, but served as the basis for what would become Far cry. Released in 2004, the game was a turning point for shooters. Up until that point, shooting games were known for their ambition, both graphically and in action moments.

But the differential of the title was to bring it all together in a gigantic scenario, with complete freedom for the player to explore as he saw fit. In the role of mercenary Jack Carver, an ex-military man involved in arms trafficking, he could approach combat in any way he wanted, with a wide variety of strategies.

In addition, it was possible to take vehicles to travel through the jungles and seas of an island in Micronesia. If it wasn’t enough, Far cry it still had the most impressive graphics of a PC game so far. It was a combination of bold design and true visual ambition.

The first Far cry It made a name for itself in sales, with a total of 2.5 million copies sold, according to a 2010 report. Critics also liked what they saw: the game averages 89 points on Metacritic, based on 72 reviews. Thus came the franchise – but not at the hands of Crytek.

The German studio took its graphics engine, and some sci-fi touches from the first game, and teamed up with EA to create Crysis, which again tested the limits of PC graphics. Interestingly, in 2018, Crytek returned to the world of X-Isle, which served to launch the Ubisoft franchise and also the studio itself – this time, in virtual reality. Back to Dinosaur Island It came free to Steam in 2015, allowing VR device users to explore a stunning photorealistic tropical setting filled with historic creatures.

Meanwhile, the Ubisoft Montreal took on the task of not only taking Far cry to consoles, but also develop expansions for the game. That’s how the studio began experimenting with the franchise, first with Far Cry Instincts, port from the original to the Xbox. The conversion, of course, didn’t reproduce the same impressive quality as the PC version, but it performed well enough to convince Ubisoft to buy the series license.

The Ubisoft Era in Far Cry

As of 2007, Far cry officially became a Ubisoft franchise. The studio, with a “perpetual license” to use and modify the CryEngine, showed that it wasn’t kidding with Far Cry 2, released the following year for PRAÇA, Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. If the origin of the franchise was to test the graphic limits of the time, the new direction wanted to expand the limits of immersion in virtual worlds.

Even today, after visiting the huge sceneries of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (136km²) and GTA V (80km²), the scenario of Far Cry 2 remains gigantic, in an unspecified African country with an impressive 50km². This means that the 2008 game map is bigger than titles that came later, like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (38.5 km²) and Red Dead Redemption (41km²). But size is not always a document: what enshrines the game is how its mechanics converse.

More than a decade later, there are few games the size of the second Far cry that allow for this degree of immersion. The player is the king of experience: if he wants to kill NPCs, they die for good. If you want to set a small bush on fire, it could cause a forest fire. In addition, there are many survival mechanics that created unique challenges, such as the degradation of their equipment, or the constant need to take medicine for malaria.

Due to its complexity, Far Cry 2 had a pretty solid reception, but it only became a cult classic over the years, at the pace that more curious gamers discovered its open world full of possibilities.

The title that really consecrated the franchise would only come in 2012. Far Cry 3 it gave the predecessor’s systems a good slack, no malaria or breakable weapons, but it added a little more weight to the narrative. The premise follows the pattern of the series, in which a protagonist is taken to some exotic setting, where he needs to work with the local people to take down the villain and escape.

This time, the scene shifted from the jungles and safaris of the African continent to paradise Rook Island in Indonesia. Here, a group of rich and half-dumb youngsters – including protagonist Jason Brody – decide to vacation there, but end up kidnapped by a group of pirates, led by the menacing Montenegro.

The villain is, to this day, the most iconic of the entire franchise. interpreted by michael boss, actor of Orphan Black and Better Call Saul, Vaas has a morbid charisma, and a screen presence that steals the show every time he shows up. Through their outbreaks of violence, or else their philosophical dialogues – like the monologue of “Did I ever tell you the definition of insanity?” -, the character has grown beyond the protagonist, in addition to raising the standard of the series’ opponents.

It also helped that Far Cry 3 it delivered a world full of side activities, such as hunting animals for upgrades, releasing radio towers to reveal the map, or capturing enemy bases to strengthen local resistance.

It was there that the franchise formula was born and established, which guides the games until today. Far Cry 4, 2014, expanded those pillars by putting the player in the middle of a civil war in the fictional Nepali-inspired nation of Kyrat. Like its predecessor, the game is even more full of secondary activities that help strengthen you in the fight against the eccentric king. Pagan Min.

As early as 2018, Ubisoft applied the formula in a slightly less exotic setting, but equally broad and varied: the interior of the United States. Far Cry 5 opted for a slightly darker tone than its two predecessors when dealing with a religious cult and its disturbing leader, Joseph Seed.

In both titles, all the foundations of the franchise – the intense combat, exploration, secondary objectives, and grandiose setting – are executed to perfection, and it all gets better with the addition of cooperative modes for up to two players online.

During all that time, the studio has also tested the saga’s limits with bold derivatives. It is the case of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (2013), which is a true neon bath inspired by eighties action classics; Far Cry Primal (2015), set in prehistory; and Far Cry: New Dawn (2019), game coop in a future after the detonation of a nuclear bomb by Joseph Seed and his followers.

The three side projects have received tepid criticism for repetition, as they use the maps of their predecessors with only a few modifications, but none can really be considered a failure or even a mistake.

In fact, what’s most surprising in the story of Far cry is its consistency. Ubisoft discovered a formula as early as its first original title, and spent more than a decade grinding and polishing that idea to perfection. Whatever the setting, or whoever the tyrant villain deserves to be taken down, games are always a gigantic playground of honest and explosive fun, with gorgeous settings and huge lists of side goals to do – alone or with a friend.

Of course, eventually every formula gets tired, as was the case with Assassin’s Creed, which needed to reinvent itself after falling in popularity. But with Far Cry 6 (2021) receiving a flurry of positive reviews, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get tired of venturing into exotic settings anytime soon.

Far Cry 6 is now available for consoles Xbox one, Series X | s, Playstation 4 and 5, and PRAÇA.

