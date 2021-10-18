How to use Siri without internet on iPhone

If you’ve ever tried to turn on Siri without an internet connection on your iPhone, you’ve come across the frustrating warning that the virtual assistant was unavailable at that time. With iOS 15, she’ll finally be able to take you offline — with plenty of handy voice commands to help you out.

This novelty is only possible thanks to Neural Engine, which ships with the latest iPhone chipsets and makes Siri capable of understanding our speech, understanding and processing a significant amount of information to fulfill user requests. The assistant keeps the data on the processors, without sending it to Apple’s servers.

The not-so-pleasant news is that there are a limited number of devices that support Siri offline. In addition, Siri in Portuguese (Brazil) does not support operation without an internet connection yet. Therefore, you must use it in English (United States) and have one of the devices listed below:

iPhone XS and later (except iPhone SE)

iPad Pro (2017 and later)

iPad (8th generation and newer)

iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation)

iPad Mini (5th generation and newer)

If you are unsure how to use Siri in English, check out our article with 40 questions you can ask in that language. Below, see how to modify the wizard language.

How to use Siri without internet

Step 1: enter the Settings app. Then tap “Siri and Search”.

Enter Siri’s Settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: select “Language” and choose the option “English (United States)”.

Select the right language to use Siri offline – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Ready! Now you can enjoy Siri at all times, with or without internet on your Apple device.