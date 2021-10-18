Husband shaves hair in support of wife with cancer in Rio Claro

The ‘Reportagem da Semana’ this Sunday (17) is filled with courage, love and companionship as it gives space to the story of a woman from Rio de Janeiro who is in a tough battle for life, facing breast cancer. And it is in this struggle that she discovered a new opportunity to live and today is an example for those who, like her, face the disease.

But she is not alone in this. This month, when the ‘October Rosa’ campaign takes place, hundreds of stories like hers stand out and warn about this type of cancer which, according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), is the one that most affects women around the world.

Also according to the agency, about 2.3 million new cases were estimated for the year 2020 worldwide, which represents about 24.5% of all types of cancer diagnosed in women. For Brazil, 66,280 new cases of breast cancer were estimated in 2021, with an estimated risk of 61.61 cases per 100,000 women.

show of love

Aline Persicheto Martinez, 36, was diagnosed with breast cancer confirmed on August 10 this year. But what most marked this moment in the administrative assistant’s life was the attitude of her husband, the 38-year-old clerk Dougllas Lustosa. He shaved his own hair in a show of love for Aline, which made the fight against cancer lighter.

The Rio-Clarense woman decided to shave her hair, since the strands were falling out due to chemotherapy. “He said he would be with me every moment of my life. And when I went bald, it was no different. It was soon to shave too. Our relationship is one of affection and companionship. Without a doubt, another proof of love,” she said.

Lustosa, in a nutshell, summed up the proof of love: “I did it to give her strength in the treatment. And, with each passing day, she becomes more beautiful”, she said.

Illness and support

Aline discovered a lump in her left breast while nursing her son Murilo, aged 1 year and five months. He immediately went to the doctor, who asked for a mammogram. The result, unfortunately, was a malignant tumor related to their genetics.

The administrative assistant will complete four sessions of red chemotherapy, named after the medication used in the treatment. Afterwards, she will undergo 16 sessions of white chemotherapy, also called as such by the medications. For her, who is also the mother of Miguel, age 5, the support of family and friends is essential to undergo treatment and overcome the disease.

“First, I felt in despair, already imagining the worst. But thank God I had two great doctors who immediately helped me, gave me support and guided me. The support of my family is also being essential. Without them, I wouldn’t even be standing. I feel blessed with each message of strength and faith, which increases my energy, making me stronger to face this battle,” she reported.

Walk with faith

Researches prove that spirituality is also an ally in fighting cancer. And there was no lack of faith for Aline, who listed it as essential for the treatment to follow lighter.

“I’m pretty sure I’m already healing. Every chemotherapy I do I imagine my cure. As difficult as it may be, the body becomes weaker, the days are not easy, but I always see and receive with joy and gratitude, because it is one more phase overcome and I will be closer to the cure. I thank God every day for giving me this opportunity to see life differently. This moment made me reflect a lot. I believe we are in this world to live and evolve as a person and spirit”, he said.

Aline’s story is undoubtedly inspiring and reinforces the importance of early diagnosis, which can guarantee a high cure rate. Fortunately, in Brazil, most cases of breast cancer have a happy outcome.

Prevention, then, is the word, through self-examination and periodic mammograms. It is worth looking for the health service closest to your home and obtaining information, whether in Pink October or any time of the year.

Mastologist talks about the importance of mammography

The covid-19 pandemic brought a drop in breast cancer screenings. In 2020, the number of screening mammograms performed by SUS (Unified Health System) in women between 50 and 69 years fell 42% compared to the previous year.

The Brazilian Society of Mastology and the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations recommend that the exam be performed annually in women aged 40 and over. In the context of SUS (Unified Health System), the Ministry of Health recommends that mammography be performed every two years in women aged between 50 and 90 years.

Recently, in the studios of Rádio Jovem Pan News in Rio Claro, the mastologist Daniel Buttros answered some doubts about breast cancer and said that in the city of Rio Claro, women over 40 are already receiving requests for mammography.

“There is a Brazilian study called Amazonas that shows that 30% of women who had breast cancer in Brazil are under 50 years old. It’s a very high index. It’s an age group that needs attention and here in the city we already give it”, he said.

Mammography is the gateway to diagnoses and the idea is that it anticipates the appearance of signs of the disease. Along or after it, experts explain, ultrasound, magnetic resonance and biopsy exams may be requested.

Symptoms of breast cancer include lumps (lumps) in the breasts, armpits or neck, color changes or shrinkage in the skin of the breasts or nipples, and abnormal fluid discharge from the nipples. Treatment is defined according to tumor subtype, size and the existence or not of metastasis.

Buttros stated that it is essential that the breast self-examination be done monthly. “For all women aged 20 and over, it is important to feel, always in the premenstrual period. Now, together with that, annual mammograms from the age of 40 onwards. And this sum makes the prevention rise to another level”.