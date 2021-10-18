Hyper-monitoring of health can lead to errors and harm to patients – 10/17/2021

Attention to body signals is essential for early screening of these diseases and guarantees less aggressive treatments. However, the misinterpretation of signs and lack of knowledge about medical recommendations can lead patients to exams, surgeries and other unnecessary treatments. That’s what Gustavo Landsberg, physician and leader of Population Health Management at Sami, a health care provider in São Paulo says.

“We often find in young women that breast density can hinder the diagnosis and lead to incorrect results for breast cancer. Before the age of 25, HPV infections and low-grade lesions in the cervix can spontaneously regress in most cases. Both cases can only be followed up clinically,” says the doctor.

In many cases, disorderly prevention can generate situations of unnecessary suffering for the patient, because tests performed outside the recommended age can generate false positives, or generate results for patients who are no longer at the recommended age to treat the problem. “We have always reinforced the importance of maintaining a healthy life and seeking to do routine exams within the recommended deadlines. Our concern is not to expose patients to the risk of hypermedicalization or to recommend practices without a scientific basis”, says Landsberg.

In addition, understanding the routine to be followed for breast cancer and cervical cancer prevention exams is a good way to save patients’ resources and time.

In a video published on Youtube this Sunday (17), family and community doctor Júlia Rocha, columnist for UOL, points out that there is a culture that encourages medical interventions as a synonym for health, but they are not always.

Rocha comments that this culture says that “the more exams, doctors and consultations, the better”, but that science is increasingly asking us to be careful and deal more critically. “Interventions can even cause harm to healthy people,” explains the doctor, explaining that when they receive unnecessary test results, it can be fear of dying, anxiety, fear in the family and even death — when surgeries for non-serious problems are performed and it has tragic outcomes.

“There are so many possibilities that it becomes an ethical obligation for health professionals to study the real impacts of this on the population”, he says.