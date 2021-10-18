‘I hope it’s just incompetence, and nothing more’

Rodrigo Caetano complained of an unmarked penalty in favor of Atlético-MG against Atlético-GO and recalls controversy between Flamengo and Internacional in the last championship.

After defeat by 2-1 against Atlético-GO, this Sunday (17)), the football director of the Atlético-MG, Rodrigo Caetano made two criticisms of the refereeing of the match. He criticized the decision of referee Raphael Claus not to score a penalty in favor of the Minas Gerais team after 6 minutes.

On the move, after a cross from Nacho, the ball touches Gabriel Baralhas’s arm inside the area, but after consulting the VAR, Claus saw no irregularity and ordered the game to continue.

“Criteria exist for some, for the Rooster, no. Yesterday, we saw a penalty just like what happened today, and in palm trees and International, this afternoon. I sincerely hope it’s incompetence, nothing more than that,” said Caetano before completing:

”This citizen who whistled the game today was the same character who last year whistled a game in Maracanã between Flamengo and Internacional, where he was called by the VAR and expelled an Inter player in the first half. This year we are the ones in the dispute”, said the leader.

Rodrigo Caetano also said that Atlético will request the audios from the VAR’s booth to CBF.

”Again we are going to follow the rite that the CBF and the Arbitration Commission suggest to us, of being able to listen to the audios of the VAR, so that, perhaps, we can understand something we do not understand”, he concluded.

Cuca’s team returns to the field on Wednesday (20), for the first leg of the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup, against strength, at 9:30 pm, in Mineirão. Then receive the Cuiabá, on Sunday (24), at 4 pm, also in Belo Horizonte, by the brazilian.