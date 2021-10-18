‘I slept three feet away from a corpse for 8 weeks and had no idea,’ says US woman on social network | World

In May 2020, digital influencer Reagan Baylee began to smell unpleasant smells coming from her apartment block in Los Angeles (USA). Quarantined due to the Covid-19 heyday, she didn’t know what it was, but it described the scent of dead fish.

Upon discovering that it could not be spoiled food, she became concerned. The smell was so bad that she couldn’t sleep and was nauseous.

On Friday (15), Reagan posted on TikTok what happened on that occasion: she lived for two months with a dead neighbor, in Los Angeles, United States.

“I slept three feet away from a neighbor who died eight weeks ago during quarantine. I wish it were a lie,” he said.

In the videos, the influencer said that she noticed more spiders entering the apartment and a very bad smell when the wind passed through the windows. At one point, she thought a neighbor’s dog had died.

“I started to think that maybe my neighbor’s dog who lived to my right had died and I was very worried, but my manager told me that I couldn’t just start knocking on the neighbors’ door and bothering them,” he added.

With the smell getting worse, she called her boyfriend to assess the situation. He couldn’t stand the pain and also got sick. It was then that she came to the conclusion that something was wrong.

Although the administrator insisted not to disturb the neighbors, Reagan called the police, who gave them 48 hours to go to the scene.

But amid protests against the death of George Floyd, the influencer decided not to return the call to the police.

The turnaround came when she convinced the administrator to send a maintenance worker to see where the smell was coming from. “He barely made it up the stairs. He took off his mask and said, ‘I’m going to get the master key, someone’s dead,'” he said.

The American says that eight police officers arrived at the scene minutes after her call and interrogated her and the other residents. The influencer did not detail the age of the neighbor, nor the cause of his death.