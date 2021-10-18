‘I want to go away’ · TV News

The life of Joseph (Juliano Laham) will be turned upside down in the last chapters of Genesis. The son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will leave prison to become the governor general of Egypt. He will marry Asenate (Letícia Almeida) and will be forced to give up the company of Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira). “I want to leave. For good,” will announce the cuxita in the biblical novel.

The Hebrew will come back on top by being the only one to decipher a Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) nightmare. Pharaoh dreams every night of seven fat cows being swallowed by seven lean cows, in a sign that Egypt will go through a long period of drought.

The monarch will then entrust the young man with the mission of building silos to store grain and water for the great drought, naming him governor-general. He will receive the name Zafenate-Paneia and, to top it off, the hand of one of the most beautiful women in the harem: Asenate.

Despite a troubled wedding night, José will appear happy with his marriage. in the scenes that will be shown from next Monday (23) . The only person capable of making him mad will be Abumani, by revealing his desire to return to his homeland.

“This story again? I already told you that you can go. Go, choose the wife you want and come back. I don’t know what you’re waiting for”, will encourage the protagonist, played by Juliano Laham.

Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) before setting foot in Egypt

Abumani returns home

Abumani will explain that he doesn’t just want to pay a visit, but he wants to start his life over where he was ripped off by Issad (Ricardo Dantas) to become a slave. “You’re not serious. What a stupid joke. Let’s leave before I lose my temper,” complains José.

“I’m serious”, will insist the character of Dudu de Oliveira. “No, it’s not. Because the best friend I know would never ask me to do that. So, stop talking nonsense”, will return Judah’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues).

The Israeli, however, will go into turmoil when he discovers that the warrior will not be bluffing in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro:

You can not! We have a lot to do here. The famine years are about to begin. Even because Cush is no longer his land, just as Canaan is no longer mine. Now our land is here. Don’t you understand that you can’t go back?

José and Abumani in the middle of the desert

José refuses to release Abumani

Abumani will remember the deal the two made in the middle of the desert, on the brink of death, before being saved by divine mercy:

We would stay here as long as necessary, but we would find a way to get back to our place. Staying here is God’s plan for you, not me. I need to get on with my life. You are ruler of all Egypt, second only to Pharaoh. You can give me my freedom.

With tears in his eyes, Joseph will refuse to release him. “You’re not going! From now on, you’re forbidden to go anywhere but the palace to work, understand?”, the Israelite will shout. “And you say that as my friend?”

“Like Zephanate-Paneia. As the highest authority in Egypt, right-hand man of the Pharaoh. You’re not going anywhere”, will conclude the descendant of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado).

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

