‘I was terrified of getting old’, says journalist Leilane Neurbath | Behavior

reproduction Leilane Neurbath talks about new program, aging and relationship with dating

On the 14th, the first episode of the series “O Tempo que a Gente Tem” aired, presented by Leilane Neurbath and aired by the GNT channel, which talks about longevity. The theme is a reality in her personal life, as she herself went through a process of acceptance of the passage of time.

In an interview with Uol Universa, she says that she even held three 39th birthday parties because she thought that at 40 she would be too old to celebrate. Today, at 62, she tells the portal that this is past.

“Before I was terrified of getting old. Today I’m not worried about anything but being happy. I have my friends, my children, my grandson and my girlfriend. I just try to be surrounded by a network of affection”, she says.

The idea of ​​having a program to demystify the best age came after coming face to face with stereotypes of what it meant to be a grandmother. She received messages and images from her grandson’s school that stated that her grandmother was demure, crocheted and baked cakes, for example.

“I’m not that grandmother. I have a life, a girlfriend, I ride a motorcycle, but this is not represented either on open TV or on closed TV, much less on streaming,” he says.

The 50+ audience, in his view, is misrepresented by definitions that are always negative. On the other hand, she thinks it worries younger people. “People aged 39 or 45 are much more afraid of old age than I am, who am 62”, he says.

“I do have wrinkles, so what? When I was a teenager I had pimples. I didn’t die because of it. The same way I used to apply pimple cream, now I apply skin care product. I don’t need to impress anyone. Nowadays I just want it to people listen to me, I want to exchange experiences”, he adds.

Sex in old age is one of the topics debated on the show, and Leilane wants to show through the series that sex can also be pleasurable at that age. In addition, the interviewees point out that it is not necessary to stop venturing and try new things, such as sex toys or different practices.

Finally, Leilane tells about his relationship with his girlfriend, journalist Gaia Maria. She was often asked if she had always been a lesbian and repressed her sexual orientation. The journalist spent more than 20 years married to director, screenwriter and writer Olivio Petit.

“I was happy as hell in my marriage, but it’s over. When I broke up, I found that I could live a new form of love that had never crossed my mind. I didn’t face prejudice. Of course my ex-husband was not happy, but it was no big deal. If I were to fit in a box, I’d say I’m bisexual.”