‘I will die of sadness’ · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will foreshadow her own future in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will comment on the love she feels for Brazil and will shiver at the premonition. “If one day I have to leave here, I’ll die of sadness”, will release the empress in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In real life, the princess of the Two Sicilies was really expelled from the country when Dom Pedro II (1825-1891) was deposed in 1889. On her deathbed, the Italian lamented: “I don’t die of illness. I die of pain and disgust “.

In the scenes planned for go on air next Thursday (21) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the empress will appear with Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) trading ceramic loincloths produced by the Indian women on the island of Marajó, in Pará.

“These geometric patterns are stylized representations of the human figure, majesty. Who knows? Maybe they were made? 500, thousand years ago? A precious acquisition!”, will cheer Quinzinho’s step-sister (Augusto Madeira).

“They prove a past of Brazil, a culture of its own. An ancient civilization that every Brazilian carries in its blood. This is the history of the people, of the nation”, will agree Dom Pedro 2º’s wife (Selton Mello). “And you are more Brazilian than anyone I know”, will praise the archaeologist. Teresa Cristina will then narrate her story:

I loved this land the day I saw it from afar, in Guanabara Bay. I love how I loved Pedro the first time I saw a portrait of him, still in Naples. I love Brazil, as I loved each of my children, still in the womb. If one day I have to leave here, I will die of grief.

Maria Clara Gueiros’ character will say that such a situation will not happen. “God willing not!”, will pray the “mother of Brazilians”. However, the empress did not have her request granted in the real events that inspire the soap opera.

How did Empress Teresa Cristina die?

In the army revolt, Pedro lost his post and the entire imperial family was forced to leave Brazil. Upon hearing the order to leave, Teresa Cristina would have said: “How not to cry having to leave this land forever?”.

According to historian Roderick J. Barman, the events of November 15, 1889, had an emotional and physical impact on the empress.

Teresa Cristina at age 66 by Félix Nadar (Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons)

Aged 66 and suffering from cardiac asthma and arthritis, the monarch spent the entire trip to Lisbon (Portugal) sick.

On December 24, the imperial family received the news that they had been banned from Brazil forever.

Four days later, the Italian suffered a failure in her respiratory system and had a cardiorespiratory arrest.

According to Barman, Teresa Cristina’s last words were: “I feel the absence of my daughters and grandchildren. I can’t bless Brazil for the last time, a beautiful land… I can’t go back there.”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#79 – First Great Magpie Mystery Revealed!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.