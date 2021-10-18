Ibovespa drops more than 1% on a day of external bad mood and worsens projections for GDP and inflation in Brazil; dollar rises

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – After a week of gains for global stock exchanges in the wake of a positive start to the season of corporate results in the US, markets start trading this Monday (18th) more cautiously, with the opening of the Ibovespa in the fall. Risky assets are under pressure from heightened concerns over global inflation and China’s lower-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In Brazil, attention is focused on solutions for the creation of Auxílio Brasil. João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, said in an interview with TV Brazil that Auxílio Brasil, the income transfer program that should replace Bolsa Família in November, should benefit close to 17 million people, and average R$300 per month. The two numbers are higher than the current program, which serves 14.6 million people, with an average monthly payment of R$190.

Still on the radar, truck drivers are threatening, once again, to paralyze the country. The category is said to be in a “strike state” since last Saturday and, over the weekend, leaders of organizations in the sector criticized President Jair Bolsonaro. This Monday, the associations promise to deliver a list of demands to the government.

According to the entities, positive signs are necessary to avoid a national strike from November 1st. The government, however, minimizes the mobilization. Find out more by clicking here.

In the Focus report, released this morning by the Central Bank, economists reduced expectations for Brazilian economic activity and now expect a 5.01% GDP growth this year, compared to a 5.04% growth forecast last week. For 2022, estimates have also worsened and now point to an expansion of 1.50% of GDP, compared to 1.54% in the previous survey.

There was also an upward revision in the projections for inflation this year, for the 28th consecutive week, and in 2022, for the 13th week. Economists now estimate an 8.69% rise in the IPCA this year (up from 8.59% previously estimated) and inflation of 4.18% next year, also above the 4.17% forecast last week.

Estimates for the dollar remained at R$ 5.25 in 2021, the same projection for 2022. And, finally, the projection for the basic interest rate, Selic, remained at 8.25% per year for 2021 and at 8.75% per year, for 2022.

The Ibovespa opened in fall on Monday, and operated at a low of 1% around 10:10 am (Brasilia time), at 113,439 points.

The commercial dollar operated in high, of 1.15%, to R$ 5.517 in the purchase and sale. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021, in turn, rose about 1% to R$5,528. This morning, the Central Bank is holding a new extra swap auction, offering up to 10,000 contracts, in the amount of US$ 500 million.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rose three basis points, to 9.35%; DI for January 2025 was also up seven basis points, at 10.31%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded a positive change of around seven basis points, at 10.69%.

In the US, after the start of the earnings season with better-than-expected data in the third quarter, major companies such as Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla and United Airlines release their quarterly numbers this week. On balance sheets, investors pay attention to comments about problems in the supply chains and inflation.

On Monday, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures indexes operated at a low of up to 0.53%, signaling a negative opening for the American stock exchanges.

In Europe, stock exchanges also show losses this morning. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, retreated 0.8%. The Paris stock exchange (CAC-40) was down 1% and the Frankfurt stock exchange (DAX) was down 0.9%.

Asian stock markets also had mostly falls on Monday, with investors reacting to data on China’s GDP, which grew 4.9% in the third quarter, below the expectations of analysts consulted by the Reuters, up 5.2%. Industrial production also came in below expectations, rising by 3.1% in September, compared to expectations for a rise of 4.5%.

Check out the corporate radar of the day below:

Oil tanker unions and environmental entities contested the decision of the Conciliation Chamber of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) which ratified a billion-dollar agreement signed by Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) to repair a leak of 4 million liters of oil in the sea, as reported by the newspaper Valor.

The agreement ratified was of almost R$ 1.4 billion, below the R$ 2.2 billion estimated previously.

In addition to the amount, the entities question the allocation of resources, since only 10% of the total will be obligatorily applied in the regions affected by the environmental disaster.

The agreement’s validation ended negotiations that had dragged on for 20 years. The agreement signed aims to repair one of the biggest environmental disasters in rivers in the history of Brazil: in July 2000, an oil pipeline broke during a crude oil transfer operation from the São Francisco do Sul (SC) maritime terminal to the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Araucaria (PR).

The shares of the Santander card machine (SANB11), Getnet (GETT3;GETT4;GETT11), debut on the Stock Exchange this Monday (18).

The bank’s shareholders received 0.25 common, preferred and unit shares from Getnet for each common, preferred share or Unit issued by Santander Brasil.

Getnet already hits the market with 16% market share (market share), totaling 876 thousand active customers. Its total payment volume (TPV) reached R$ 274 billion last year.

In the first six months of this year, the amount totaled R$ 183 million, a 64% growth over the same period in 2020.

Eztec reported that in the third quarter of 2021 net sales reached R$255 million, down 23.6% year-on-year.

The company launched a launch located in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo in the third quarter of 2021. The tower has 276 high-end units, with areas ranging from 105 to 180 m², generating a total PSV of approximately R$460 million.

Livetech of Bahia (LVTC3)

Livetech da Bahia (LVTC3) announced a new partnership with Huawei in order to offer in Brazil products that make up the Digital Power Division of the Asian multinational.

With this partnership, WDC Networks will offer its customers equipment such as modular data centers, intelligent temperature and power control, lithium batteries, and hybrid power systems that are capable of supporting the 5G infrastructure that will be deployed in Brazil.

Huawei expects its Digital Power division to reach sales of approximately $20 billion by 2025.

Saraiva’s Board of Directors approved the proposed reverse split of shares in the proportion of 35 to 1.

The company’s capital, which is R$301.9 million divided into 63,410,194, will now be divided into 1,811,719 shares.

Hapvida approved a share buyback plan issued by the company itself.

According to a statement, the buyback aims to maximize the generation of value for shareholders, through an efficient management of its capital structure.

The program will be valid for up to 18 months.

Omega received a letter in which a group of managers questioned the business combination with Omega Desenvolvimento.

The statement is signed by managers such as Verde Asset, Squadra Investimentos, Squadra Investments, Truxt Investimentos, Aberdeen Brasil, Compass Group, Icatu Vanguarda, Capital Partners, Larus Gestora, Oceana Investimentos,. Together, they hold 28.6% of Omega’s shares.

The managers claim that the proposal does not adequately capture the value creation of Omega Geração and does not incorporate the challenges that will come with the combination with Omega Project Development.

Omega Geração informed that it will forward the letter to Omega Desenvolvimento and will continue to maintain a dialogue about the proposed combination.

(with State Content)

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related