Ibovespa retreats on Chinese GDP disappointment; Getnet and Lojas Americanas soar By Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index was lower on Monday, following the negative global trend after China announced economic growth below expectations. The session marks the debut of Getnet, which was shooting the first deals.

At 12:14, the showed a decline of 1.26%, at 113,206 points. The financial turnover of the session totaled 10.1 billion reais.

Investors’ appetite for risk waned after China revealed that the economy had 4.9% from July to September, lower than the 5.1% rate expected by analysts and slowing down from the 7.9% rise in the second trimester.

Thus, shares of Brazilian exporters of commodities to that market, especially those linked to metals, were negative highlights in the session.

Investors took advantage of this more negative environment to sell stocks that had been showing a reaction, such as companies linked to domestic consumption, as well as construction companies. In this regard, disappointing operating data from Eztec (SA:) gave strength to profit taking.

In a report, Levante Investimentos’ team stated that “the bad economic news in China and, in the Brazilian case, the uncertainties in Brasília”, such as risks of breaking the fiscal ceiling, justify short-term pressure on the Ibovespa.

Highlights

Lojas Americanas jumped 19% and Americanas rose 3%. The companies announced in the morning that they are considering merging their operations ahead of a planned group listing on . In a note to clients, Bradesco BBI assessed that the merger improves governance as it has only one class of shares and simplifies the structure, as Lojas Americanas (SA:) will likely be terminated as a holding company.

CSN (SA:) was down 4.2%, Usiminas (SA:) was down 4.1%, Vale (SA:) was down 2.1%, with the domestic sector linked to metallic commodities more directly reflecting the market’s disappointment with China’s economic growth below expectations.

Fleury (SA:) retreated 0.9% after announcing that it had agreed to buy its smaller rival Marcelo Magalhães, from Pernambuco, in an operation valued at 384.5 million reais. In note, the Credit Suisse (SIX:) considered the amount paid for the business to be high, which will require significant synergies as compensation.

Getnet, Santander’s payment company, rose 33% on its debut on B3 (SA:). The unit of Santander Brasil (SA:) was up 1.1%.

Eztec was falling 5.3%. The construction company announced on Friday night that it had 255 million reais in sales in the third quarter, down 23.6% year-on-year. In the sector, Cyrella had fall of 3.2%. BTG Pactual (SA:) maintained a buy recommendation for the share, even admitting that the short-term scenario may be challenging.

Petrobras (SA:) yielded 0.7%, on a day of high international prices for the barrel of , but after a weekend in which trucker organizations once again threatened with a national strike in protest against fuel prices.

