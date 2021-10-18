Icardi publishes message to Wanda Nara after alleged separation

The separation of Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara promises new chapters in the coming weeks. Yesterday, the Argentine model stopped following the PSG striker, deleted photos with him, and posted a message about a Icardi’s alleged betrayal. Today, however, Icardi honored Wanda for Mother’s Day, celebrated this October 17, in Argentina.

– Happy Mother’s Day – wrote in the photo posted on Instagram.

In Icardi’s stories, Wanda Nara once again stood out. Despite not confirming the date of the photograph, the PSG player appears lying on top of his supposed ex-wife. The attacker placed hearts in the post.

Wanda and Icardi they have been together since 2013. Before that, she was married to former striker Vasco Maxi López, with whom she had Valentino, Benedicto and Constantino. Already with Icardi, the influencer got pregnant with the girls Isabella and Francesca. Check out the shared image below.

WIFE EXPOSES SUPPOSED BETRAY ON THE INTERNET

The day of exaltation to motherhood turned out to be the day before a cryptic post from Wanda on Instagram. This Saturday, the model shared a message about having “ruined the family for a v…”.

Shortly before, Wanda, who is the athlete’s representative, had published photos of the couple’s daughters in PSG’s victory over Angers, yesterday, at Parque dos Príncipes. Mauro Icardi started the match.