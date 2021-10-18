‘I’m not a former child actor’ · TV News

As Amin’s interpreter in O Clone (2001), Thiago Oliveira works as a filmmaker, although he has never abandoned acting. Out of Globo since 2011, when he starred in the soap opera of the six Araguaia, the actor gave up his desire to return to television and rejects labels. “I’m not a former child actor,” said the 33-year-old film director.

Oliveira claimed to have received some invitations to return to the video, but preferred to focus his energies on his production company, which opened in 2015. He recently finished his first feature, Se a vida begin now, with Caio Castro and Luiza Valdetaro in the cast.

“I’m not a former actor or a former child actor. I’m still an actor and I’ve been wanting to do new work in this area. And that’s fundamental to my career as a director. When I’m on set with the cast, I can understand what. they want it in a clearer way, because I’ve already been on the other side,” said Amin’s interpreter, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, from O Globo newspaper.

With the rerun of Gloria Perez’s serials in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, the artist is already prepared to receive the public’s affection on social networks. “It is a soap opera that is constantly being reruns not only in Brazil. It is broadcast all over the world”, he commented.

“So, to this day, I receive messages from all over the world. I’m not very active on Instagram, but I try to reply to all messages. When they come in Russian or Arabic, I ask the translator for help,” he added.

Clone (2001) replaced Ti Ti Ti in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. Originally aired on Globo’s prime track, the plot tells the story of Jade and Lucas’ forbidden love.

