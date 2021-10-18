In a direct duel for the G4, Palmeiras wins Internacional and ends with a streak without victories in the Brasileirão

In a match valid for the 27th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras won the Internacional 1-0 at Allianz Parque. Raphael Veiga, with a penalty, scored the winning goal. Edenílson, for complaining to the arbitration, was expelled.

See 15 players who left the country early and were successful in Europe



With the victory, Verdão takes 4th place in Brasileirão and reaches 43 points. The team from São Paulo had five games without a win in the Brasileirão. Colorado sees its streak of three unbeaten games being interrupted, parking at 39 points in 7th place.

Next Saturday (23), Abel Ferreira’s commandees receive the Sport, at 9 pm. The next day, at 4 pm, Aguirre’s team faces Corinthians, in Beira-Rio.

GREEN OR COLORADO IN G4? SEE TABLE AND SIMULATE BRASILEIRÃO



BLITZ ALVIVERD AT THE BEGINNING OF THE GAME



The first good move came after 3 minutes. Dudu made a good play on the left and sent it to the area. The ball went to Marcos Rocha, who dominated, and hit Marcelo Lomba’s post.

Palmeiras was the one who dominated possession in the opening minutes, and once again arrived with danger at 10. The play rehearsed in the corner did not work, but the Colorado defense could not move the ball, which was left to Piquerez. The Uruguayan kicked hard, and the ball went over the goal.

RESPONSE FROM INTER



Halfway through the first half, Verdão continued to control the actions of the game, and bet on the set piece. Internacional took advantage of the opponent’s slow defensive recomposition and went on a counterattack. Yuri Alberto cut the mark and hit cross, but in two times, Weverton made the save.

On minute 40, Raphael Veiga took a free kick on the right side. The ball curved and almost entered Lomba’s goal.

VERDÃO OPENS NUMERICAL ADVANTAGE AND ON THE SCOREBOARD



Palmeiras came back from the break with the same grip, and in a few minutes in the second half, opened the scoring. Ron was thrown at the right end and kicked hard. The ball hit Cuesta’s hand, and Bráulio da Silva Machado signaled a maximum penalty.

Edenílson was outraged with the appointment, complained in an insane way with the arbitration and received a red card. Raphael Veiga charged hard, at the angle, and scored the first goal.

Veiga scored the winning goal for Palmeiras (Photo: Cesar Greco)

INTER DOESN’T GET THE TIE

After Veiga’s goal, both teams had chances to move the score. First, Dudu kicked cross and the colorada defense moved away. Afterwards, Yuri Alberto had a shot blocked by defender alviverde.

Halfway through the second half, Abel Ferreira and Aguirre made changes to their teams. Zé Gabriel tried a long-distance kick, the ball swerved and, as a precaution, Weverton sent it to corner. At 39, Deyverson tried a bicycle and sent it out.

Even with the numerical advantage, Palmeiras paced the game, and the international could not find the equalizer at Allianz Parque.

DATASHEET

1 X 0 INTERNATIONAL PALM TREES

Date: October 17, 2021, Tuesday;

Schedule: 4 pm (Brasilia time);

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado – FIFA/SC

Assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil – FIFA/SC and Alex dos Santos – SC

VAR: Wagner Reway – VAR/FIFA-PB, Oberto da Silva Santos – PB and Marrubson Melo Freitas – DF

Public/income: 11,111/ BRL 635,538.98

Yellow cards: Felipe Melo, Ron and Gustavo Scarpa (PAL); Patrick, Cuesta, Mercado and Hector (INT)

Red cards: Edenilson (INT)

Goals: Raphael Veiga (7’/2ºT) (1-0)

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo Barbosa, 35/2ºT), Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula, 35/2ºT), Raphael Veiga (Deyverson, 24/2ºT) and Dudu (Gustavo Scarpa, 24/2ºT); Rony and Luiz Adriano (Breno Lopes, 24/2ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

INTERNATIONAL: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia (Heitor, 23/2ºT), Mercado, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny (Zé Gabriel, 24/2ºT), Edenilson, Taison (Maurício, 9/2ºT) and Patrick (Palacios, 23/2ºT); Yuri Alberto. Technician: Diego Aguirre