In A Fazenda 13, MC Gui gets a R$5,000 prize from Rico’s hands: ‘Revenge’ · TV News

A dynamic performed by Rodrigo Faro further intensified the fight between MC Gui and Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13. The presenter of Hora do Faro made the pedestrians indicate who should leave the reality of Record, and the most voted ended up having the chance to win. R$ 5 thousand. But the ex-On Vacation with the Ex saw the singer snatch the amount from his hands.

Hours before the dynamic, the two rivals had engaged in a discussion over lunch. Upon being informed by the presenter that he would have the power to withdraw the R$5,000 from one of the participants in the dispute, the funkeiro did not think twice.

“Revenge comes on a plate full, right? I’m going to take Rico out, my great friend Rico. He never made a mistake,” joked the pawn. Defeated, Melquiades lamented the loss of the amount and said that he will suffer at the hands of the pawns after choosing his colleague in confinement.

“You can’t do that to the human being. The person can’t come celebrate here. The person will become a laughing stock in this house now for a week,” snapped Rico.

The dynamic carried out by Faro required that the pedestrians who are still in the dispute for A Fazenda 13 choose the three participants who should most leave the reality of Record. The most voted were Bil Araújo, Rico Malquiades and Valentina Francavilla.

Named by other participants as favorites to continue in the game, MC Gui and the farmer of the week, Dayane Mello, were informed by Faro that they had the power to withdraw the R$5,000 prize from one of the three. The model chose Bil, while Malquiades was the singer’s victim.

Check out the reaction of the defeated in the dynamics of Hora do Faro: