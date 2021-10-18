In a game of comebacks, Ceará leaves behind and seeks a draw with Bragantino in injury time

In an electrifying game, Ceará and Bragantino drew 2-2 on Sunday night, 17, at Castelão, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. In a duel marked by individual failures and refereeing controversies, Grandpa trailed on the scoreboard, losing 2-0 and looking for equality in extra time, in the last move of the match, with a heroic goal from defender Gabriel Lacerda.

With the result, Alvinegro expanded to 11 unbeaten matches as home team in Serie A. Porangabuçu’s team reached 31 points and maintained the advantage of three points in the relegation zone. Remember that Cearenses have two games less in the competition. São Paulo, on the other hand, total 42 points and fell from fourth to fifth place, being overtaken by Palmeiras.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Bragantino opened the scoring with Helinho after taking advantage of a childhood failure by right-back Igor, at 11 minutes of the first half. At 24 minutes of the second stage, the visitors expanded with Alerrandro, who submitted from outside the area and had a slip by goalkeeper Richard to fill the net. The goal of the rival center forward was reviewed by the VAR and validated even with the image showing the touch of the player’s arm on the ball.

Despite the disadvantage on the scoreboard, the team led by Tiago Nunes didn’t seem to be put down at any time and looked for the offensive game in the 90 minutes. After so much pressure, Alvinegro decreased 45 minutes into the second half after a submission by Gabriel Santos, who had a deflection on Fabrício Bruno to leak the goal of goalkeeper Cleiton.

At 51 minutes, defender Gabriel Lacerda, in the best center forward style, took advantage of the leftovers at the entrance to the area and finished with strength in the back of the net to explode in celebration the 4,500 fans present at Castelão.

Ceará will return to the field next Wednesday, 20th, to face Palmeiras, at Castelão, while the São Paulo team will visit Internacional in Porto Alegre, on Thursday, in late 19th round games.

THE GAME

In the first half, Ceará and Bragantino alternated in offensive actions. The home team opened the submissions with a shot from Vina to defend Cleiton. Martínez responded to the visitors, forcing Richard to defend.

On an inspired night, Erick was heavily driven by the right winger and got the better of left-back Luan Cândido. In one of the moves, the attacker, who won the first opportunity as a starter, touched between the legs of the marker, invaded the area, but had the shot blocked.

Vina also continued to participate in the match and took another shot from outside the area, but without so much strength. That’s when Bragantino opened the scoring. Erick suffered a foul on the defensive field. Igor charged wrongly, handing the ball to Massa Bruta’s attacking players, who quickly triggered the triangulation and swung the net with Helinho.

A few minutes later, Ceará had a penalty scored after Erick fell inside the area. With the help of the VAR, the referee reviewed the move and saw that Alvinegro’s forward threw himself and annulled the decision.

Center forward Hurtado still had a chance to head in, but Richard saved. Grandpa was close to tying with Vina, who received it from Erick and hit cross to Cleiton’s defense.

In the second stage, the home team came back more aggressive with the entry of Lima in place of the inoperative Mendoza. The midfielder gave a pass in measure for Erick to finish and almost score the equalizer. The ball bounced off defender Nathan and hit the crossbar.

Ceará followed better and pressured Bragantino, when they conceded the second goal. The Paulistas quickly set up the counterattack and expanded with Alerrandro, in a move that the center forward used his arm to dominate the ball. The referee even went to the VAR’s booth, at the edge of the lawn, to review the move, but still kept the goal.

Tiago Nunes went for “all or nothing” and scaled the team in a very offensive way, putting forward Gabriel Santos, Rick and Jael. In the pressure, Grandpa decreased in the 45th minute with an own goal by Fabrício Bruno, who deflected Gabriel Santos’ kick into the net.

In the 51st minute, Rick won the aerial contest and headed it off. The ball fell to Gabriel Lacerda, who hit the first shot to score Alvinegro’s equalizer.

Datasheet

Ceará x Bragantino

Ceará

4-2-3-1: Richard; Igor (Rick), Messias, Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco (Kelvyn); Marlon (Gabriel Santos) and Fernando Sobral; Erick, Vina and Mendoza (Lima); Cleber (Jael). Tech: Tiago Nunes

Bragantino

4-3-3: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Natan and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Emi Martínez (Luciano) and Pedrinho (Gabriel Novaes); Helinho (Cristiano), Hurtado (Alerrandro) and Cuello (Weverson). Tech: Maurício Barbieri

Goals: 11MIN/1T – Helinho; 24MIN/2T – Alerrandro; 45MIN/2T – Own goal by Fabrício Bruno; 51MIN/2T – Gabriel Lacerda

Date: 10/16/2021

Time: 6:15 pm

Location: Castelão-CE

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhaes-RJ (Fifa)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa-RJ (Fifa) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha-RJ

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda-RJ

Yellow cards: Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco (CEA); Hurtado, Pedrinho, Jadsom, Martínez, Gabriel Novaes, Cristiano and Luan Cândido (BRA)

Paying public: 4,573

Gross income BRL 113,567.45

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags