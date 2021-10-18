In a game paralyzed by frightening injury, Steelers make great defensive play and beat the Seahawks in overtime

Match stopped for medical assistance to Darrell Taylor, who left the field immobilized

On NFL Week 6 Sunday Night Football, Pitt beat Seattle this Sunday 23-20 in a game decided only in overtime.

The scores only started to come out in the 2nd quarter. After a major advance by the Steelers, a touchdown was imminent. Ben Roethlisberger threw a short five-yard pass to Najee Harris. The receiver jumped into the endzone and opened the scoring.

Without Russell Wilson, injured, the Seahawks suffered. Still in the 1st half there was time for another Steelers touchdown. In a beautifully drawn play, Roethlisberger gave the ball to Eric Ebron, who eluded the entire opposing defense and opened 14-0 after the extra point.

It was Ebron’s first running touchdown in the NFL since 2018 (only three in his career).

The Seahawks returned with another stance in the second stage. Right in the first campaign, land touchdown by Alex Collins. There were nine races in the campaign. In the entire 1st half, the Seattle team had only run five times.

The reaction continued with Geno Smith. Nice pass from the quarterback to Will Dissly for the touchdown: 17-14 for the Steelers.

The game was tied 17 to 17 when a very ugly scene happened. Darrell Taylor shocked his neck and couldn’t get up on the field. The two teams joined in prayers for the athlete, who left the field immobilized and applauded. In the ambulance, the player was already moving parts of his body.

With 1:29 left, Boswell hit a 52-yard field goal and sent the Steelers 20-17 on the scoreboard. At the last second, Myers once again tied the game with a field goal: 20 to 20. Overtime!

In extra time, Geno Smith fumbled after contact by TJ Watt and the Steelers were left in the field goal zone. Boswell hit the 37-yard shot to give Pittsburgh the 23-20 victory.

As a result, the Steelers (3-3) are 3rd in the AFC East, while the Seahawks drop to 2-4 and are in the bottom of the NFC West..

Statistics

Ben Roethlisberger: 29/40 passes, 229 yards and 1 TD

Najee Harris: 24 runs and 81 yards