In Dubai, Eduardo Bolsonaro has a photo shoot as a sheikh which costs R$955

The wife of Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), Heloísa Bolsonaro, posted on Sunday (17) a photo with her daughter and member of parliament, taken in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. In the image, the family appears dressed as Arabs. The information is from the Congresso em Foco portal.

According to the city’s tourist website, a photo shoot, including costumes and makeup, at the Central Market Souk, costs USD 174.22 (about R$ 955) for a couple and a child. Eduardo Bolsonaro is in Dubai with the Brazilian delegation to participate in Expo Dubai 2020.

“Our visit to Dubai represents zero cost to the State. Whenever we travel, we do it with our own resources”, wrote Heloísa Bolsonaro in response to a follower who accused her of spending public money on the trip.

In addition to Eduardo Bolsonaro, vice-president Hamilton Mourão, secretary of Fisheries, Jorge Seif, and other 68 people from the government are taking part in the official trip to Expo Dubai 2020, which, according to a survey by the newspaper O Globo, could cost R$ 3 .6 million to public coffers.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence