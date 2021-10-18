Income tax reform will have a negative impact of R$ 80 billion for banks in the short term, says BC director

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The income tax reform, if approved by Congress, will have a short-term negative impact of around 80 billion reais for financial institutions in Brazil and will cause a 0.5-point drop in the Basel index , informed the Central Bank on Monday.

The calculation of the autarchy, indicated the Director of Inspection, Paulo Souza, is that from the fourth year after its approval, the reform will have only positive effects, due to the prospect of lower payment of taxes by banks.

In its Financial Stability Report, BC estimated that the 8-point reduction in the corporate income tax rate proposed in the reform would make the national financial system’s Basel index –which establishes the minimum capital requirement to cover credit risk– fall to 16.4%, from 16.9%, due to the revaluation of tax credits and tax obligations.

Even so, the index would be above, with a good margin, the minimum level of 11% required by the BC.

At a press conference, Souza stressed that the capital slack for the financial system as a whole reaches 280 billion reais, largely due to the prudential policy adopted by the BC to limit the distribution of results during the pandemic.

“The shock of tax reform is significant, of course you have an impact on the ability to borrow, but very small,” he said.

The version of the reform approved in the Chamber of Deputies foresees that the burden on the income of companies will fall from 34% to 26%, but the text has not yet been considered in the Senate.

In the report, the BC explained that, in the short term, this change will reduce the result of institutions at the time of its approval. This is because the drop in the rate reduces the amount of the future benefit of using credits arising from the calculation basis relating to temporary differences and tax losses.

“This effect will be one-off (non-recurring in nature) and will not impact the cash of financial institutions. The benefit for the FIs will come in a second moment, when the reduced rate will reduce the expenditure on income taxes”, he said.

According to Souza, in about three years it would be possible to have “almost 100% of the initial loss” of the tax reform recovered. The BC’s expectation, he informed, is that from the fourth year of its approval, the reform would have a beneficial effect for banks.

Despite this consideration, the BC stated that the institutions are well capitalized and would support the potential impact that the reform would cause according to the stress tests that were conducted.

“The system has a capital margin of 287 billion reais. The change in the tax legislation under discussion and in the minimum capital required should reduce the existing slack, which may be mitigated by contracting credit operations within the limits and conditions established by Provisional Measure 1.057, of July 7, 2021, which entails more prudential treatment to temporary difference tax credits,” said the BC.

“The changes, taken together, tend to generate little significant variation in the institutions’ capital margin”, he added.

Recently, BC president Roberto Campos Neto stated that a reduction in tax collection in an eventual tax reform would have a strong negative impact on banks, which would suffer “damn damage” due to the review they would have to make in the calculation of tax credits.

He criticized the fact that the Brazilian banking system’s capital base is highly concentrated in tax credit, with the formula for a bank accounting for expected loss being very different from what accounting requires, and defended the insertion of the IFRS 9 project to eliminate this distortion regarding the creation of tax credit.

The international standard IFRS 9 establishes new requirements for the recognition and measurement of financial instruments. According to IFRS 9, the provision must be set up based on the expected loss, with the constitution of the provision on the date of granting the credit and periodic revaluation whenever there are signs of deterioration in the creditworthiness of the borrower or the issuer of the instrument.

PRE-CRISIS PROFITABILITY

Also in the report, the Central Bank highlighted this Monday that the profitability of banks in Brazil is already at the pre-pandemic level, but noted that uncertainty remains above usual.

In the document, which takes into account data from the first half of this year, the BC pointed out that the lower volume of expenses with provisions was the main reason for the recovery of profitability.

“Default under control and the materialization of lower-than-expected losses suggest that there will be no significant change in expenses with provisions in the short term,” said the BC.

“Consistent improvements in service revenues and administrative expenses growing below inflation have also benefited profitability,” he added.

According to the analyzes conducted by the BC, there is no relevant risk for financial stability in the country, and stress tests showed that the banking system is prepared to face all simulated macroeconomic shocks, stressed the monetary authority.

The BC stated that the performance of some specific credit portfolios requires monitoring, citing as an example the real estate credit with FGTS resources, whose default has increased.

