Influencer says she slept next to a neighbor’s corpse for two months

In a video on social media, digital influencer Reagan Baylee recounted a macabre experience she lived in May 2020, when she was socially isolated in her apartment in Los Angeles, in the United States, due to the covid-19 pandemic. According to her, a pile of dead fish began to take over the corridors of the apartment block. The odor was so strong that it made her nauseous and prevented her from sleeping.

Last Friday (15th), Reagan shared on TikTok what really happened during that period. According to her account, she lived for two months with a dead neighbor.

The influencer tells in the videos that she noticed the entry of spiders in the apartment, in addition to the very unpleasant smell. She even thought that a neighbor’s dog would have died.

“I started to think that maybe my neighbor’s dog who lived to my right had died and I was very worried, but my manager told me that I couldn’t just start knocking on the neighbors’ door and bothering them,” he said.

When Reagan’s boyfriend got sick from the smell, she realized something was wrong. She then called the police, even though the condominium manager insisted not to disturb the neighbors.

The police gave 48 hours to check, but at that time demonstrations against the murder of Geoger Floyd began, and the influencer decided not to call the police.

Fortunately, the administrator agreed to send a maintenance worker to see where the stench was coming from. “He barely made it up the stairs. He took off his mask and said, ‘I’m going to get the master key, someone’s dead,'” he said.

The police arrived shortly thereafter and questioned her and other residents. The influencer, however, did not give details about the victim.

“To make a long story short, they said this was the worst decomposed body they’d ever encountered. I won’t go into too much detail, for the privacy of the person, but let’s just say they were liquefied and were basically a skeleton at this point. the symptoms my boyfriend and I were experiencing were because of the toxic fumes and gases being released from the body,” Reagan said.