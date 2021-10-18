‘Institutive Fast’, the 4-week diet followed by Gwyneth Paltrow

“ÇHere’s everything he’s learned about reducing inflammation, restoring balance, regenerating metabolism and restoring intestinal health,” says actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote the foreword to Cole’s work.

Former Australian model Elle Macpherson also does not spare her praise, considering that it is a “must read for anyone who wants to learn to fast in comfort and safety”.

The book ‘Intuitive Fasting, the Flexible Four Week Intermittent Fasting Plan to Regenerate Your Metabolism and Renew Your Health’ includes more than 65 recipes and a maintenance plan, enabling everyone to manage their fasting and eating windows in a sustainable way and appropriate to your lifestyle.

Each of the four weeks is tailored to focus on a different aspect of your health. And the goal is after a month to have all the tools you need to restart your body, regenerate your metabolism, renew your cells and rebalance your hormones.

Will Cole is a prestigious functional medicine specialist who consults with patients from around the world, online via webcam, and locally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Regarded as one of the top 50 specialists in Functional Medicine and Integrative Medicine in the US, he is also the author of the bestsellers ‘Ketotarian’ and ‘The Inflammation Spectrum’.

