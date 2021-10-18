Iran Ângelo cites ‘liberation’ after Hulk and Camila Ângelo’s revelation tea

Iran Angelo mentions the power of time in photo

When choosing an image to support his reflective caption, Iran opted for a photo that, by itself, already has a message. Next to a clock, a text sends a message to followers: “Ah, the time… Only he has this skill: unmasking appearances, revealing lies and showing character“.

In the comments, followers made a quick association with the Hulk: “Today’s video of the Hulk with his niece… Only they themselves admire their relationship“, said a fan of the influencer, who is 52 years old. “If he did this with his own aunt, imagine what he can do with his mother and brothers,” added another, citing Camila, who now tends to show off her pregnant belly.

Camila Ângelo, Hulk and Iran Ângelo fight in court

Although Hulk denies having betrayed his ex-wife with Iran’s niece, who just graduated in Medicine, the mother of the player’s three children even said that she gave “everything” to Camila before the doctor got involved with the athlete.

“Since she came into the world, I’ve sacrificed my dreams so many times to make her dreams come true. And here I’m not just talking about material goods, as these are easy to be given when you have money, but love, affection, attention, respect, everything,” he said.

In response, Hulk, who has said he “eternally loves” his new wife, cited a lawsuit that he filed, along with Camila, against Iran: “Why don’t you say you have a criminal complaint against you? lies are happening, I’m waiting. (…) I can prove everything,” argued the attacker, who received Neymar’s congratulations when he announced the woman’s pregnancy.