Iranian supertanker is loaded with oil from Venezuela

By Marianna Parraga and Deisy Buitrago

HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) – An Iran-flagged super tanker was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters Saturday loaded with 2 million barrels of heavy oil supplied by Venezuela’s state-owned PDVSA, according to a document obtained by Reuters and tracking services. vessels.

Bilateral oil trade could constitute a violation of sanctions imposed by the United States against both countries, the US Treasury Department told Reuters last month.

The shipment is part of an agreement between PDVSA and its Iranian counterpart, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), which envisages the exchange of Iranian condensate for Venezuela’s Merey heavy oil.

Supertanker Dino I, owned and operated by the National Iranian Oil Tanker Company (NITC), a unit of NIOC, finished loading Venezuelan oil at the port of José on Friday afternoon, according to the document, a source and the service TankerTrackers.com monitoring tool.

The ship arrived in Venezuela in September with its transmitter turned off, carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian condensate. Super light oil was used by the companies Sinovensa, Petropiar and Petrecedeño.

Venezuela is expected to receive in the coming weeks a second cargo similar in volume as part of the swap agreement, which will run for six months in the first phase.

The Venezuelan oil ministry, PDVSA and NIOC did not comment on the matter.

The exchange allows Venezuela a stable supply of material needed to convert its extra-heavy oil into exportable varieties. The agreement also delivers heavy oil to Iran for blending, refining or marketing in Asia.