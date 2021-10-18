It is no longer necessary to ‘waste time’ washing groceries, says Fiocruz doctor | Health

Fernanda Carvalho/ Public Photos Expert says that consumers do not need to sanitize purchases to prevent covid-19

A habit acquired in the first months of the pandemic, cleaning purchases and packaging upon arrival at the supermarket is not as effective in combating covid-19. At the time, there were still many doubts about the transmission of the disease.

According to the physician and researcher at Fiocruz, Margareth Dalcolmo, the population should focus on more effective prevention measures, such as the use of masks and hand washing.

“It is increasingly demonstrated that the transmission of the covid-19 virus, which is respiratory in nature, is environmental, therefore, it is the environment that makes us more vulnerable to contamination”, he explains in a video published by the Foundation.

“So cleaning small bags, packaging, surfaces, this has lost its importance. It is no longer necessary for anyone to spend time with it. Much less shoe soles. None of this is important. The important thing is to protect yourself by using quality masks and to know that contamination is linked to the environment,” he concludes.

With numbers falling, Brazil registered yesterday the lowest moving average of deaths since November 2020. In all, the country accounts for 603,282 victims and 21,644,464 cases of the disease.