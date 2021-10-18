Italian DJ publishes video with marks of an alleged aggression by Conor McGregor: ‘Violent and dangerous’

Away from the octagons while recovers from a fracture on the leg, Conor McGregor is accused of assaulting the Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti inside a nightclub in the city of Rome. On a social network, the Italian TV personality posted a video claiming that the UFC legend hit him with a punch. Francesco says that there was no reason for the aggression, since, according to him, before the melee the atmosphere between the two was good.

– At 2:30 am, I was attacked by Mr. McGregor. The famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of 10 witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards. He attacked me unmotivated as we talked for over two hours and had fun together. I could shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to say this, I must say that this person is very violent and dangerous – said DJ Francesco Facchinetti.

– I took a punch for nothing. This punch could have hit anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor, because he’s a violent and dangerous person.”

The DJ’s wife, Wilma, also posted an account of what happened. She says the Irish are ‘a dangerous and unstable person’.

“Out of nowhere, he punched Francesco in the face. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, “Okay, let’s go,” and he hit him. Luckily, he (Francesco) was very close, so he (McGregor) couldn’t hit that hard. Francesco flew backward, fell to the table and then to the floor. The first thing that came to my mind was: “Is it a joke? Is it a show?”. So I froze, looked around and saw his friends holding him against the wall because he wanted to keep hitting Francesco. They got them out of there. I turned on the lights, and the bouncers kicked them out. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him, and the security guys kicked us out. He will stay in Italy until the 26th of October. If you see him, get away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he’s a dangerous and unstable person,” he concluded.

McGregor was recently involved in another assault case against a musician. O UFC fighter and singer Machine Gun Kelly were responsible for the main confusion of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, which was held in September in New York. The two met on the event’s red carpet and had to be separated by a crowd of security guards and people passing by.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence