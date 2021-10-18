‘It’s grown and it’s not possible to operate’

Renata Banhara keeps taking care of health. In 2017, the former model went through a great deal of trouble, when she contracted a bacteria during a dental treatment, which made her undergo surgeries and stay in hospital for a long time, as it settled in a part of her brain.

She was hospitalized for 12 days in the ICU, nerves were necrotic and, as one of the sequelae, Banhara had facial paralysis on the left side. Now, four years after all that, this week Banhara revealed in some interviews that he has a brain tumor that has grown and cannot be operated on.

“I’m still recovering, I’m not fully healed. I still have a brain tumor. In recent years, it has grown to 2 centimeters”.

In her Stories, this Sunday, October 18, Renata told a little of what she is living.

“I like to smile and work to forget about it. But I have received so much affection, so many loving words that I need to talk to you who are now joining my network and are trying to understand”, he began.

Read+: Renata Banhara prevented father from raping 12-year-old girl

“Without being able to get a health plan, since that year, because pre-existing diseases are not accepted in health plans, I’ve been struggling. In December of last year I managed to take the exams, a friend of mine gave me these exams. The tumor that was 22 millimeters at the time, today is two centimeters, is bigger than my eyeball and is here at the back of my brain mass, right behind,” he said, showing the place where the tumor is lodged, in the head .

According to her, a surgery at this time would leave her vegetating, due to the size and delicate location of the tumor, which previously had 22 millimeters and now reached 2 centimeters.

BONE STOVE

In addition, Banhara revealed that she has a bony bulge on her forehead.

“On my forehead there is a puffiness, like a rooster. There is a progressive increase in the grade of my glasses. I live a seesaw of emotions. But I’m moving on, working and fighting. It’s a huge challenge, but I have two children, I manage on my own to take care of everything”.

Renata guarantees that she will not undergo palliative treatment. Renata Banhara is the mother of Marcos André (22) and Breno (17).

Check out the videos:

HOSPITALIZATION IN THE PAST

Renata Banhara was hospitalized in April 2017 with a serious brain infection, according to her press office. The family, at the time, asked for respect for the delicate case, as well as prayers.

According to the press office, since mid-November and December 2016, she had been feeling severe pain and did not know what it was. Until he discovered that the pain came from a tooth which did not manifest and was lodged, and because the tooth is porous, the bacteria entered and stayed in the bone of the face which caused a big sinusitis, which also doesn’t let of being a bacterium and this junction of bacteria ended up going to the brain.

Read+: Renata Banhara recruits volunteers for a project against domestic violence

MEDICINES

In June 2017, after performing four surgeries and a total of 33 days of hospitalization, actress and model Renata Banhara returned home, continuing with medical treatment and rest for her recovery. At the time, the model posted a photo playing with the caution she had to administer the 21 medicines, taken daily.

She even showed her good humor in the caption:

“Imagine the confusion to take them. People need a software just to handle this! I have humor, but I have a lot of pain! (It hurts non-stop, taking me to the limit of stress, anxiety, etc.) Positive thinking I have plenty of, what I lack is patience!!!! Help!!!”.

MAIN NEWS

Simara is bitten by a bee and puts on dark glasses

Music by Jorge Ben Jor is the only Brazilian on the Rolling Stones list

The Farm 13: MC Gui admits he’s on reality to clean up the image

Andressa Urach and her husband return to church

The Farm 13: Record censors Rico’s outburst about homophobia