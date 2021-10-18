James suggests there remains one to avoid a difficult decision

by

He makes the last one of him! Tiago Piquilo, the winner of the Fire Trial of the week in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), guaranteed two powers: the red and yellow flame. The one with the red flame has already been revealed to the public: the owner of this power must annul the vote of five pawns. The one with the yellow flame will only be discovered during the formation of this week’s garden.

Not knowing what the powers are and not needing to make a compromising decision, the pawn suggested to the participants that they do a left-one dynamic, where each pawn would choose an ally until there is one left to receive the power.

The singer said that it can either be a good thing or a bad thing: “There is no rule here that says it has to be like this, we can do whatever we want? If you want to do one, then whoever is left takes the second [poder]”.

The confinement colleagues disagreed en masse, not allowing Tiago’s idea to materialize. “I’m doing this because I don’t care either one of you,” said Piquilo.

“The game changes minute by minute,” recalled Valentina. “In a little while it’s going to be yours on the straight and nobody’s going to think that way,” said Gui Araujo.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 4

1st winner: Bil Araújo

A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire for the reality - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 4

2nd winner: Rico Melquiades

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame - Play/PlayPlus

3 / 4

3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2021: Bil Wins Trial by Fire - Play/PlayPlus

4 / 4

4th winner: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda: After Victor’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

3.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.45%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.58%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.34%

Play/Playplus

0.44%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

28.72%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.93%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.56%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.14%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

11.88%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.37%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 23898 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.