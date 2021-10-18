João Roma confirms value of Auxílio Brasil, substitute for Bolsa Família | Economy

Brazil Agency Benefit will be paid to 17 million people

On Sunday night, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, in an interview with TV Brasil, confirmed the value of Auxílio Brasil at R$300 per month to replace Bolsa Família in November this year. According to him, 17 million people will receive the benefit.

Rome also stated that the program will have “fiscal zeal”. The two numbers are higher than the current program, which serves 14.6 million people, with an average monthly payment of R$190. The difference between one program and another is around R$23 billion.

“You need to be very careful and very zealous in terms of responsibility in the fiscal area,” he said, who added: “Auxílio Brasil is an evolution of the income programs carried out by the federal government.”

The sources of resources would be the PEC dos Precatórios, which intends to release a portion of resources within the ceiling to cover the greater expense, and the Income Tax Reform (IR), both blocked in the National Congress. Roma remains confident with their approval.

“The pandemic is passing, but the social effects of the pandemic are not passing. It is natural for the Brazilian state to give this response.”

The program should encourage entry into the labor market through Sistema S, which includes Sesc and Senac. “In Auxílio Brasil, we are making a permanence rule feasible,” stated the minister.