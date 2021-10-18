Joaquim Silva e Luna says he says that Petrobras’ price variation passes through ‘uncomfortable truths’ | Economy



Joaquim Silva e Luna, President of Petrobras – Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil

Published 10/17/2021 5:03 PM

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna said that Petrobras does not have the capacity to control the price of fuel, as, according to him, variations are due to “uncomfortable truths” that are not very appealing. Among the reasons would be the high dollar and the price of commodities.

“The strengthening of the dollar globally and, in particular, in Brazil, has leveraged commodity prices and increased inflation. But these uncomfortable truths do not seem very appealing”, Silva e Luna told the portal UOL, in an interview published this Sunday, 17.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adored the PPI (Import Parity Price) model, so the variation in fuels follows the price variation in international markets. “It is important to understand that Petrobras has neither the capacity nor the legitimacy to control fuel prices in Brazil”, justified Silva e Luna.

Privatization

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 14, that, due to the criticism he has been suffering from the increase in the price of cooking gas and fuels, he is already studying the possibility of privatizing Petrobras. In an interview given to the radio “News of Peace”, from Pernambuco, Bolsonaro again blamed the collection of ICMS, the state tax, for the price of gasoline and exempted himself from blame.

Silva e Luna argues that this issue is a concern of the federal government. But he points out that even with the rise in prices, the company continues to make a profit for shareholders, including the Union itself. “In Brazil, gasoline is not cheap. Inflation accelerated. And there are those who blame Petrobras. And they don’t see that, in this chaotic environment, thanks to its efficient management, the company has managed to generate profit capable of paying its debts, investing heavily and paying taxes and dividends,” he declared. energy transition