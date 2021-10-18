Joaquim Silva e Luna says he says that Petrobras’ price variation passes through ‘uncomfortable truths’ | Economy

Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of PetrobrasMarcelo Camargo / Brazil Agency
Published 10/17/2021 5:03 PM
The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna said that Petrobras does not have the capacity to control the price of fuel, as, according to him, variations are due to “uncomfortable truths” that are not very appealing. Among the reasons would be the high dollar and the price of commodities.
“The strengthening of the dollar globally and, in particular, in Brazil, has leveraged commodity prices and increased inflation. But these uncomfortable truths do not seem very appealing”, Silva e Luna told the portal UOL, in an interview published this Sunday, 17.
“It is important to understand that Petrobras has neither the capacity nor the legitimacy to control fuel prices in Brazil”, justified Silva e Luna.
Privatization
President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 14, that, due to the criticism he has been suffering from the increase in the price of cooking gas and fuels, he is already studying the possibility of privatizing Petrobras. In an interview given to the radio “News of Peace”, from Pernambuco, Bolsonaro again blamed the collection of ICMS, the state tax, for the price of gasoline and exempted himself from blame.
“In Brazil, gasoline is not cheap. Inflation accelerated. And there are those who blame Petrobras. And they don’t see that, in this chaotic environment, thanks to its efficient management, the company has managed to generate profit capable of paying its debts, investing heavily and paying taxes and dividends,” he declared.
energy transition
“Petrobras does not pursue profit for profit, but because it needs to make investments with an eye on the energy transition and, therefore, it is in a hurry for the pre-salt”, he concluded.