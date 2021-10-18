Jorginho outlines Cuiabá to face Flamengo at Maracanã; see probable lineup – Flamengo

PHOTO: DISCLOSURE / CUIABÁ

Flamengo and Cuiabá face each other for the first time in history at Maracanã. The clash takes place at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Sunday (17), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2021. For the match, coach Jorginho’s Cuiabá will not have two of the main highlights of the squad: lateral João Lucas and midfielder attacker Max.

Still with doubts on both sides of the flank, Jorginho can even assemble the team with three defenders. Therefore, the technician must choose to go into the field with: Walter; Lucas Ramon (Marllon), Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Auremir, Camilo and Pepê; Clayson, Felipe Marques and Elton.

In addition to the embezzlement already foreseen, Cuiabá still has João Lucas and Max, both belonging to Rubro-Negro, but only the second one does not go into the field due to contractual issues. The crimson-black full-back is low due to suspension – since he received the third yellow card in the last round.

Flamengo and Cuiabá face off at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. Renato will count on the return of Gabriel Barbosa and Everton Ribeiro to reinforce the team’s offensive sector – the duo was committed to the Selection, for the World Cup qualifiers.