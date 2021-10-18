José Alfredo discovers who is the father of José Pedro

In the next chapters of Império, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will be surprised by the result of the DNA he asked for from his children with Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral). After discovering the Empress’s past with Silviano (Othon Bastos), the man in black becomes suspicious of the paternity of José Pedro (Caio Blat).

“I was thinking, thinking about that knife they put in my neck, the enemies, treachery, including my firstborn,” he says, after all the fuss surrounding the butler’s firing. Seeing her husband talk about his son, Maria Marta tries to talk about José Pedro, but is soon cut off: “You always defended this bastard, he’s a bastard, a spoiled son. Is he really my son? I’ve been thinking, I’m not. I’m stupid, if you were married to Silviano, isn’t one of them Silviano’s son?”.

Possessa, Lilia Cabral’s character lets loose the dogs on her husband: “You respect me, you jagunço, I’m not a slut like your little chicken you got, I don’t sleep with just anyone. I had three children with you because I was yours and you were only mine. If you call me a whore again I’ll kill you.”

“It’s no use playing the jaguar, Marta, I know you very well. It’s quite possible that you and Silviano cuckolded me here inside my house. Pay attention, if you made such a point of hiding your past, it’s possible that you’re afraid of your present. I want to see you prove that what I’m telling you is a lie. I demand an exam that proves the paternity of our children”, demands José Alfredo”.

In Império, José Alfredo discovers that he is the real father of José Pedro

In the final stretch of the 9 pm telenovela, to end the humiliation, the madame accepts her husband’s demand and reunites her eldest son, Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) and João Lucas (Daniel Rocha). Everyone’s blood is collected right there and, after a while, the result is announced by a technician:

“Mr. Silviano has type O blood. Mr. José Alfredo has AB blood. Dona Marta, A. João Lucas and Clara have B blood. As for José Pedro, the blood is AB,” he says.

Upon hearing the confirmation, the Empress celebrates the result and rubs it in her husband’s face: “Like the blood of the father, which, therefore, is Zé Alfredo. In other words, there is no way any of them could be Silviano’s son”. And she adds: “Didn’t I say, ergy man? Zé Pedro is your son, yes.”

“How am I supposed to be calm? If they tried to kill me in the sambódromo? If there’s a bastard, who I have no idea who he is, who’s trying to destroy me. My life is in danger! I just ask you: be careful! “, concludes José Alfredo.

The special edition of the telenovela Império, by Aguinaldo Silva, ends in the first week of November. Then, Globo premieres the first unpublished plot at 9 pm since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic: Um place ao Sol. Plot created and written by Lícia Manzo and starring Cauã Reymond.

O on the small screen daily releases chapter summaries, character details, exclusive cast interviews, and Empire spoiler. Check out!