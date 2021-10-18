José Loreto appears with painted nails and rebuts critics

José Loreto caused euphoria on social networks by appearing with his fingernails painted black. The 37-year-old actor countered criticism from netizens, citing his 3-year-old daughter, Bella, when he explained the reason for adhering to the style, which is seen by society only for use by women.

“My puppy loves princesses! I don’t paint my nails to enter the enchanted world of princesses she so admires. I paint because I believe I look beautiful and to show her that princes also paint nails, dress up, wear skirts, love pink, dance ballet and whatever. Sowing equality, she stops thinking that this is a girl thing and that that is a boy thing. Build by deconstructing, always on the path of love”, said Loreto.

Before, followers criticized José Loreto’s style. “No, it’s not good,” wrote one netizen. “I hope fashion doesn’t catch on”, wished another, among several comments. However, there were followers who liked the actor’s nails.

“I love black painted nails. It looks stylish for both men and women”. declared a follower. “Your sensitivity is wonderful”, commented another internet user.

