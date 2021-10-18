José Loreto paints his nails and is criticized by Fontenelle: “Save me”

Actor José Loreto, 37, recently appeared on Instagram posing with his nails painted black and divided the opinion of his followers. Among many reviews, he received one that caught the attention: that of actress and presenter Antonia Fontenelle. “Spare me, Loreto. Look for another way to seal”, he declared.

The artist explained last Friday (10/15) in his profile that he explained the reason for painting his nails, citing his daughter, Bella Loreto, 3 years old. “Before my daughter was born, I wrote a song for her that starts like this: ‘It’s not Cinderella, it’s super Bella’… My little girl loves princesses! I don’t paint my nails to enter the enchanted world of the princesses she so admires. I paint because I believe I look beautiful and to show her that princes also paint nails, dress up, wear skirts, love pink, dance ballet and whatever. Sowing equality, she stops thinking that this is a girl thing and that that is a boy thing. Build by deconstructing, always on the path of love”, wrote the actor.

Among the comments is Fontenelle, who pointed out: “We can teach people to love and respect each other for who they are. Boy is boy and girl is girl. Funny that I don’t remember seeing you walking around in a pink suit. Spare me, Loreto. Look for another way to seal. If you don’t respect your daughter’s mother, at least respect your daughter. And, finally, you limp that you don’t have anything like a prince”.

Bella is the result of a union with actress Débora Nascimento. The two separated in 2019 after more than six years of relationship. At the time, the information was that the artist had discovered that Loreto was having an affair with a co-star of O Sétimo Guardião, a 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

