José Pedro suffers an attack and is on the verge of death

The days are not very favorable for José Pedro (Caio Blat) in “Império”, a plot repeated on Globo’s 9 pm band.

After being fired by his father, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) from the family business, the boy learns that the Commander demanded a DNA test to find out if any of the children were, in fact, the son of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) with Silviano (Othon Bastos). To relax, José Pedro goes to the sauna.

And that’s where something mysterious is going to happen: someone locks the boy in the sauna and sets the temperature at maximum. Jeez danger!

“Is anyone there? Here in the sauna, please! I think they locked the door here! Is anyone listening?! I can’t take it! I don’t want to die”, he shouts in despair, but no one hears.

He loses strength from crying out for help. Passed out, he is found by the building’s doorman, who will call an ambulance.

José Pedro (caio Blat) is unconscious in a sauna (Photo: TV Globo Reproduction)

ESCAPE

José Pedro calls his girlfriend Amanda (Adriana Birolli) and asks her to help him off the stretcher.

“I want to get off this stretcher,” he says.

“You need to go to the hospital,” replies Amanda.

José Pedro reveals his fear: “You don’t understand, someone tried to kill me! If I go to the hospital I won’t feel safe.”

The girl then manages to convince the paramedics and returns home with her lover. Then, there are those good scenes where several characters appear in suspicious scenes, which will leave the question hanging in the air: who tried to kill José Pedro, trapping him in the sauna on?

