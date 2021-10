“Journalists Cannot Teach Doctors in Medicine”

The president of the Federal Council of Medicine, Mauro Ribeiro.| Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency

The president of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), Mauro Ribeiro, criticized press professionals and opinion makers who, without medical knowledge, criticize doctors and try to “teach” what it takes to treat a patient with Covid-19. In an interview with Gazeta do Povo, in which he defended the autonomy of doctors, he asked journalists to “leave the Brazilian doctor in peace”. Ribeiro also recalled, based on scientific research, that it is wrong to say that substances such as ivermectin are “proven to be ineffective” in the early approach against Covid-19.

“I don’t have the arrogance, the arrogance, to go out teaching journalism class. Who am I to teach journalism class? But, on the other hand, as a journalist can appear on a television network or take the microphone and want to teach the doctor Brazilian what does the Brazilian doctor have to do to treat a patient with Covid, given that these people have never sat in front of a patient?”, he said.

According to him, people who have never seen a patient with Covid want “to teach, calling doctors who treat like deniers, earth workers, being ironic, claiming themselves as the owners of the truth, as the owners of knowledge”. “Oh my God! Where is it established in the literature, in a clean and crystalline way, that ivermectin has no action at Covid? You have everything. There are very serious works showing that there is no action. And there are good works also showing that there is It’s a drug that doesn’t kill, that has practically no side effects. Why don’t we respect the doctor who uses the drug and has good results with the drug?”.

Ribeiro confirms that observational studies are incipient, but points out that Covid is a new disease, whose experience in the office cannot be neglected. “We are talking about Covid, a disease that is not two years old. Science has not given an answer. If we do not have an answer, leave the Brazilian doctor alone. Stop with false narratives. ‘It has been established that this drug is proven to be ineffective,’ it’s a lie!”, he affirmed.

Because of the defense of medical autonomy in relation to early treatment, CFM and Mauro Ribeiro became targets of investigations by the CPI of Covid and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of São Paulo, in addition to a public civil action by the Public Defender of the Union ( DPU).