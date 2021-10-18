Judy Greer comments shocking ending

[Atenção: notícia tem spoilers de Halloween Kills]

The actress Judy Greer revealed how the backstage of the final scene of Halloween Kills, in which his character Karen becomes yet another victim of Michael Myers. The actress told the Indie Wire that her initial reaction to the news that the film would mark her departure from the franchise was to be sad.

“David [Gordon Green, o diretor] he called me before sending me the script to tell me how the ending would be and I was very sad. First of all, I think it was the right and legal decision. I was sad because I really wanted to go back to my family and make another one of these films.”

Now, the actress considers the execution of the scene “an opera”: “it’s beautiful”, he said. While she doesn’t rule out the possibility of returning for an upcoming movie, she doesn’t think there’s a good chance we’ll see Karen again.

The moment he felt the most fear in the entire film came just before his death, when he lured Michael Myers out of the house with his mask. The reason, curiously, was the apprehension of not knowing if he was holding the accessory correctly. “Chris Nelson [maquiador de efeitos especiais] is very protective of the masks, so if it looked like I was scared it was mostly because I was scared of him being there watching.”

The new film shows how Myers survived the Laurie Strode trap (Jfriend Lee Curtis) and her family, in the previous film, returning once more to torment the survivor. From the preview, however, it is possible to see that the encirclement of civilians will close against the legendary assassin. Will he perish in the face of his victims’ revenge?

Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues, directed by David Gordon Green, had its premiere postponed a year, and is now running in theaters.

