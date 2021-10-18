Juju Salimeni appears in an intimate moment with a new boyfriend

Juju Salimeni used social networks this Sunday (17) to share a moment of romance alongside dating, the entrepreneur Diogo Basaglia. Through the stories, the model and influencer appeared in an intimate click with the boy, in which he is embraced by the famous woman.

The famous woman’s relationship was revealed on the 12th, while she was traveling with Diogo through Cancun, Mexico. Before dating her new partner, Salimeni had been single for two months and had an affair with businessman Helisson Dias.

Advertising Unable to load ad

READ MORE: Andressa Urach returns to church after reconciliation with husband

Juju Salimeni appears at a time of romance with her boyfriend – (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Stories)

Some time ago, Juju made revelations about the time when he was panicat. The famous said she was mistaken for a call girl, in addition to talking about the harassment she suffered at this stage of her career.

On her social networks, the famous woman shares her fitness routine, spreading images of the sculptural body. Some time ago, Juju appeared on Instagram, wearing a black bathing suit and surprising with her fit physique.

CHECK OUT: Giovanna Antonelli publishes daring photo in bed and surprises fans