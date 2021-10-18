Junior Lima’s woman’s postpartum body is the target of criticism

mother of two, Monica Benini surprised the display the postpartum body in a bikini picture on your social network. In this ocasion, Junior Lima’s wife, who posted a photo of her youngest daughter right after birth, assured that she was happy with her new curves. “I looked at myself with affection, with affection. I welcome my body and all the transformations I went through, which brought a new version that will never go back to what ‘was before'”, he pointed out.

This Sunday (17), after receiving criticism for showing her thin body, despite having just given birth, Mônica vented: “The point is that the internet is full of judges and it becomes harder and harder to share one’s experiences. I write here, from my point of view, never with the intention of offending or belittling anyone. Each one with their pains, with their experiences“.

According to Junior Lima’s wife, her postpartum experience in this second pregnancy was very different from the one she had with her firstborn, Otto, who enjoyed the arrival of her little sister, which is why she decided to share. “I have full awareness that my body is up to standard. But this acceptance that I wrote there no longer exists. At my first birth, I no longer loved the image I saw reflected in the mirror postpartum. And my intention was to speak, precisely, with these people,” he explained.

Finally, he blurted out: “If I’m going to spend my postpartum having to explain a lot of things, maybe it’s better not to say anything. I share to add, that’s the only intention.” And he asked: “Peace!”

Mônica Benini prohibits her son from eating sugar

Focused on keeping her son healthy, Mônica Benini said that the 3-year-old boy does not eat sugar. He explained the decision: “Total choice and completely personal. I believe that sugar is one of the biggest problems when we talk about food. And studies show that it is more or as addictive as cocaine. And as an addict, we end up consuming in excess. Nothing in excess does it. well”.

The jewelry designer justified her choice: “I eat sugar because my taste buds and because it’s tasty too, right? I eat little, but I eat. But knowing that a good part of our preferences, our taste buds, are formed in childhood, I prefer let him not eat. I prefer it easier for him than it is for me to resist sugar. And when the time comes when we see fit, he will eat. For now, his sweet taste comes from the fruit, the raisin, the date… We are all happy like this”.