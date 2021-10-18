Kelvin Hoefler takes second at Tampa Pro and Pamela Rosa wins special award | skateboard

Kelvin Heofler and Pamela Rosa shined at the Tampa Pro, a traditional street skate competition in the United States. Kelvin took second place in the tournament. And Pamela, who was the only woman to compete, got a special award.

In addition to Kelvin, two other Brazilians were among the top five in the tournament. Lucas Rabelo took 4th place and Felipe Gustavo took 5th.

First place ended up with Australian Shane O’Neill and Jagger Eaton completed the podium. Eaton also won a guest spot in the second round of the World Skate Street League, the SLS. The award was given to the skateboarder who got the best place, but is not part of the world circuit.

Pamela Rosa, who made history by qualifying for the semi-finals, was in 31st place in the tournament. Remember that Pamela was the only woman competing. However, Brazilian skateboarder did not go home empty-handed. Rosa took the Zummiez Destroyer Awards, where a brand rewards the skateboarder who had the coolest trajectory in the competition.

