Kitchen gas consumption in RN is the lowest in 9 years – 10/16/2021 – News

icarus oak

news reporter

Residential consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Rio Grande do Norte, the gas cylinder, had the lowest consumption in a nine-year period, according to data from a study carried out by the Energy Research Company (EPE). In 2020, consumption was 176 thousand m³ of gas, down 9% compared to 2019, when consumption was 194 thousand m³. The constant price increases may be a factor for the reduction in this consumption, registered in 20 of the 27 states in the country in 2020.

Adriano Abreu Families like Matheus Silva’s returned to using firewood for cooking. The price of cooking gas, which in RN is one of the highest in the Northeast, is the main cause

Allied to this, it is increasingly possible to observe families using firewood for cooking. In 2020, according to data from the same study, the consumption of wood waste in homes increased by 1.8% compared to 2019, across the country. In Natal, for example, the gas canister has the highest average price in the Northeast in the last week, R$ 104.99, according to the latest survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

This reality ends up concentrating on the poorest layers of society. In Natal, in the Valdete Guerra occupation, in the Planalto neighborhood, there are several families that are using firewood to be able to prepare daily food.

“I use firewood because gas is very expensive. A lot of people don’t have the conditions. The wood fire takes too long, it does away with the pans. You have to put strength in your arms and “sand”. And the problem is also that cooking with firewood has given my daughter a stomachache, because the food is not well prepared”, explains solid waste picker Matheus Silva de Lima, 24, who lives in the occupation with his wife and two children.

The case is similar to Francisco Canindé Bezerra da Silva, 21 years old. He also lives in the Valdete Guerra occupation and does not have enough resources to buy a gas canister. Living off recycling and small jobs, the natives prefer to use the few resources they have to buy daily food.

“I’ve been using firewood since I got here. Every day I have to go after the firewood. I’m in recycling, but work is hard to show up. It’s choosing between buying food or gas”, he says.

The president of the Union of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distribution Companies in RN (Sindigás/RN), Francisco Corrêa, explains that the price of gas and changes in the import of the product in RN may be factors that made consumption in RN the lowest since 2011. 10 years ago, according to him, the LPG consumed in RN was 100% produced in the state. Currently, the index is 35%, with the rest of the gas imported from Ceará and Pernambuco.

“One of the biggest factors why gas in RN is one of the most expensive in the Northeast is that we don’t have more production. Shipping is too expensive. We don’t have a port”, he comments. He explains that the reduction in consumption in 2021 compared to 2020 expected by Sindigás is 12% to 15%.

The president of Sindigás also points out that the reduction in the use of LPG may be linked to a change in part of the consumers, who today would be using other devices, such as microwaves and rationing the use of gas. “It is difficult to promote in our segment, but we encourage some, such as a loyalty card”, he says.

The coordinator of the occupation Valdete Guerra, Sabrina dos Santos 31, explains that in order to buy her canister, she had to cut several expenses. “I failed to pay for my daughter’s typing course, to buy her books, or school supplies. I had to take it out to buy the gas”, he explains.

She also comments that many families use the canister brought from the old homes. At Valdete Guerra, there are 200 families who live on a plot of land belonging to the Municipality of Natal, where a catchment pond should have been built. Families demand decent housing and projects for residents of the occupation.

For Professor Thalles Augusto de Medeiros Penha, from the Department of Economics at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN), the reduction in consumption is directly associated with the prices of cylinders in recent years and the financial crisis of the population. Allied to this, he suggests social benefits and fiscal changes so that the popular layers can buy the cylinder again.

“I see that gas taxation is higher than fuel, but gasoline affects classes with greater pressure power. Federal taxes have a bearing on gas. Then a mechanism could be created to refund the amount paid. So if you pay R$ 100, R$ 30 is tax, so via Nota Potiguar, crossing with CadÚnico, you could identify the most vulnerable people and return this resource, such as a cashback, for example”, he suggests.

Scratchs

Using alternative methods to cook food can pose a risk to the health of the individual, in the assessment of the doctor and head of the Center for

Treatment of Burns in RN, Marco Almeida.

According to the doctor, the population’s lack of resources to buy LPG has made many Potiguars use liquid alcohol and even fuel alcohol and ethanol to light the fire. He points out that this has caused accidents.

“The accidents were triggered, either by the kitchen or by this use of alcohol. People put it in a “cumbuca” and make a stove. In some cases they are severe burns. We lost patients at the beginning of the pandemic”, he explains. There is no updated data on accidents with firewood and alcohol.

Use of piped natural gas grows in RN

While the residential use of LPG in Rio Grande do Norte drops, the use of piped natural gas is growing in the state. According to data from Potigas, in 2011 there were 3,123 residential customers. The number in 2021, through September, is 32,335. In all, the portfolio of Companhia Potiguar de Gás (Potigás) has 33,137 customers, including industries, businesses, gas stations, among others. With a network of more than 470 thousand meters, Potigás distributes piped natural gas in Natal, Mossoró, Parnamirim, São Gonçalo do Amarante, Macaíba and Goianinha.

“There is a worldwide trend towards the use of less polluting fuels. Although CNG is fossil, it emits less carbon dioxide. CNG compared to LPG is much cheaper. Residential buildings are opting for economy reasons”, explains the company’s CEO, Larissa Dantas, adding that 97% of Potigas’ customers are residential buildings.

In addition to the price, Piped Natural Gas has been used more and more due to its easy maintenance and the fact that this type of gas dissipates quickly in case of leaks.

Recently, according to the CEO, Potiguás signed a contract with Potiguar E&P, after a public call, for the acquisition of natural gas. As of January 1, 2022, when the contract with Petrobras will end, Potigas will acquire piped natural gas with a 35% reduction in the value of the molecule. According to the company, all the savings generated by the new contract will be fully passed on to the final consumer.

“The price of natural gas and other fuels is increasing and Petrobras supplies it to us until the end of the year, this difference could be even more significant. We can have a reduction of up to 40% in value”, he explains.

gas use

Historical series Residential consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in RN

2011:

RN: 178*

NE: 2,657

BRAZIL: 10,416

2012: 180

NE: 2,679

BRAZIL: 10,464

2013: 178

NE: 2,745

BRAZIL: 10,673

2014: 191

NE: 2921

BRAZIL: 10696

2015: 190

NE: 2916

BRAZIL: 10,706

2016: 188

NE: 2905

BRAZIL: 10,758

2017: 192

NE: 2970

BRAZIL: 10,812

2018: 194

NE: 2944

BRAZIL: 10,689

2019: 194

NE: 2979

BRAZIL: 10,636

2020: 176

NE: 2,715

BRAZIL: 11,031

Source: EPE

Values ​​in thousand m³

Residential buildings

with CNG

2011: 3,123

2012: 5,462

2013: 10,232

2014: 12858

2015: 15,498

2016: 17,949

2017: 20,517

2018: 22,277

2019: 25,011

2020: 28,438

2021: 32,335

Source: Potigas