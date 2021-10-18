Knights Templar demystified by British historian – 10/18/2021 – Illustrated

Among the many virtues of “Templars,” a book by British historian Dan Jones about the most famous of the orders of warrior-monks of the Middle Ages, perhaps the most striking is the fact that the author has no patience with the myths that were once created around the theme.

Make a note of it — the temple knights were neither the bloody fanatics of Ridley Scott’s “Crusade” nor the libertine, heretical secret society of “The Da Vinci Code.” And no, they never came close to the Holy Grail — although the group and other Christians of the time did not depart from other holy relics, such as fragments of the cross on which Christ would have been crucified.

If neither of the two things remembered in the last paragraph, who were the Templars anyway? The answer is complicated and changing, as Jones demonstrates over nearly 500 pages. But it would not be very wrong to compare the knights to a successful multinational, in which the religious, military, diplomatic and economic objectives functioned in a —relatively—harmonious way, covering an area that ranged from Portugal to present-day Israel, Jordan and Syria.

By adopting a quadripartite division for the book, Jones well sums up the mutations undergone by the order, or the multiple personalities of the group — the four parts bear the titles “Pilgrims”, “Soldiers”, “Bankers” and “Heretics”.

Indeed, the first term is a good description of the humble origins of the Templars. The group began with informal gatherings of knights coming from Western Europe—especially from the French-speaking regions—to the Holy Land just before 1120.

Two decades earlier, Jerusalem and other Levant territories had been conquered by members of the European Catholic nobility in the expedition that would become known as the First Crusade.

Despite the early success of the Crusaders in the Middle East, the newly created Christian kingdom of Jerusalem was still surrounded by much larger Muslim domains. The leaders of Egypt and Syria soon began planning to retake Jerusalem, a city that is also sacred to Islam.

This factor, added to the improvised nature of the new kingdom, made Christian pilgrims heading there face many dangers, from robbers to Islamic incursions.

To face these “public security” problems, as we would say today, a few dozen knights who used to meet in the church of the Holy Sepulcher began to offer protection to pilgrims and also to provide military services to the kingdom of Jerusalem, under the leadership of a nobleman Frenchman named Hugo de Payns.

“Part bodyguards, part committed poor men, a small brotherhood was born dedicated only to arms and prayer: now the Templars had a purpose,” Jones writes. In the beginning, even the group’s food and clothing came from donors. By setting up their headquarters in the Al-Aqsa mosque, which Christians mistakenly designated as the Temple of Solomon, the knights came to be known as templars.

From that humble beginning, the brotherhood gained prestige and an identity of its own thanks to the diplomatic skills of Hugo de Payns and his successors. On trips to Europe, the group’s representatives managed to win the sympathy and financial support of key figures of the nobility and the Catholic Church, such as the monarchs of France and England and the later canonized monk Bernardo de Claraval.

A great intellectual and mystic, Claraval helped the Templars define their character as a monastic order, which combined the traditional vows of poverty, obedience, and chastity of other monks with their military duties—officially, they became the Order of the Poor Knights of Christ. and the Temple of Solomon. The religious also encouraged the European faithful to direct financial and military resources to the defense of the Holy Land and to inherit vast properties in different regions.

everything to read A weekly selection for discovering new books, remembering classics, discovering trends and turning over literary curiosities.

This created a Templar hierarchy that was relatively independent of other ecclesiastical power structures—with the exception of the papacy, of course. There were the knights themselves; sergeants, members of the order who had military functions but were not nobles; others dedicated to administrative functions; and, finally, priests who provided spiritual assistance to the other brothers, but did not fight.

The group’s military strength was crucial throughout the lifetime of the Christian states in Palestine — which eventually disappeared in 1291, under Muslim pressure. They were reputed to be the first to attack and the last to retreat from the battlefield.

But the Templars also knew how to be pragmatic. Syrian poet and diplomat Usama ibn Munqidh, who visited Crusader Jerusalem in the mid-twelfth century, calls the members of the order “my friends” and says they used to lend a chapel at the Al-Aqsa mosque for him to pray facing the city. holy city of Mecca more at ease.

Heads of the order of knights also tried, more than once, to prevent nobles from the West from carrying out reckless attacks on the Muslim neighbors of the Christian territories, aware of the precarious balance of forces that allowed the existence of the kingdom of Jerusalem.

The order’s administrative capacity also helped to forge commercial and banking links between the western and eastern ends of the Mediterranean. Pilgrims who deposited their goods at a Templar establishment in London or Barcelona could easily retrieve them when they reached Jerusalem or Beirut, for example.

It was in part that business acumen that was responsible for the order’s downfall. In dire financial straits, the French King Philippe the Beautiful accused the Templars of satanic rituals and homosexual practices (apparently falsely), with the aim of taking control of the group’s assets. With the collusion of the papacy, the order was suppressed throughout Europe, although only the French Templars who refused to plead guilty died at the stake.