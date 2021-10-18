Korean ‘Round 6’ is valued at nearly R$5 billion; understand | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Netflix’s serial production cost was R$115 million, equivalent to 2.3% of earnings. Program broke streaming record when accessed by 132 million users

The ‘Round 6’ phenomenon, Netflix’s original South Korean series, will create nearly $900 million in market value for the company, equivalent to more than $4.9 billion. That’s what an internal Netflix document whose data was seen by Bloomberg points out.

The extraordinary value underscores the success that a series considered ‘ megahit

‘ can generate in the age of streaming – and how much its cost can be relatively low in comparison.

The show cost around $21.4 million (about R$115 million) to produce, something around $2.4 million per episode. The expense represents only 2.3% of your earnings.

These numbers are for season one only, and are derived from a document that details Netflix’s performance metrics for the series.

The material also reveals that about 132 million users watched at least two minutes of the series in the first 23 days. The contingent broke the record previously set by ‘Brigerton’, which was broadcast to 82 million accounts in the first 28 days.

Confidential Metrics

Netflix surveys viewership metrics for a number of shows and movies, but doesn’t share its more detailed results with the press, investors, or even the show’s creators themselves.

Guessing the popularity of a particular program became something of a game in Hollywood, even as Netflix began releasing data in small, sporadic amounts.

A lawyer representing Netflix said in a letter to Bloomberg that it would be inappropriate for Bloomberg to disclose the confidential data contained in the documents visited. “Netflix does not discuss these metrics outside the company and takes significant steps to protect them from disclosure,” the attorney said.

In the case of “Squid Game”, Netflix estimates that 89% of people who started the series watched at least 75 minutes (more than one episode) and 66% of viewers, or 87 million people, finished the series in the first 23 days . In all, people spent more than 1.4 billion hours watching the show, which was produced by Siren Pictures.

The low cost of the series calls attention to its success. The show cost less than a recent Dave Chappelle special, or just a few episodes of “The Crown.” Netflix measures this using a metric called “efficiency,” which measures audience against cost.

The show has a 41.7X mark in efficiency, according to the document. When 1x efficiency is considered solid. Chappelle’s “Sticks & Stones” was 0.8X.

alternative business model

Netflix has a different business model than movie studios and TV networks in that it doesn’t generate sales based on specific titles or have a constant battery of new releases to attract customers every week.

The company operates from a wealth of data about what its customers watch, which it uses to determine the value derived from individual programs.

Although Netflix has released the number of people who start a show, the company has not yet revealed how many people stayed to watch more of the series or how many people finished the series).

TV networks report the average number of people who watch a show during its duration, which makes Netflix’s two-minute numbers seem inflated in comparison.

Encourage investors

The audience details are likely to cheer investors, who have regained enthusiasm for Netflix after several turbulent months, in part because “Squid Game” has been so popular.

The company reported its slowest rate of subscriber additions since 2013 in the first half of the year, and blamed the dearth of successful new shows for some of its struggles.

He also blamed the coronavirus for slowing down TV and film production. Its shares have fallen for most of this year, following the market.

But the company’s shares have risen nearly 7% since the launch of the “Squid Game” on Sept. 17, valuing the company at $278.1 billion. Even investors critical of the company expect it to improve its third-quarter performance or its fourth-quarter forecast — if not both.

“We think Netflix has found a solid and profitable strategy with its content internationalization efforts, the ‘Squid Game’ being a perfect example,” wrote Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, in an October 14 note.