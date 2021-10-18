Lack of national investment, foreign pharmacists profit from medicines that come out of Brazilian biodiversity | Fantastic

Even having the greatest biodiversity on the planet, Brazil makes very little. Foreign pharmaceutical companies manufacture drugs with molecules that come from here.

Throughout history, the country has only developed two 100% national drugs. An anti-inflammatory and an impotence remedy.

Fantástico spoke with researchers, who explained that Brazilian universities are unable to pay the bill for the development of a drug. And the government neither finances national industry nor gives more money to universities; on the contrary, it cuts.

The budget of CNPq – the main research funding agency – which was BRL 2.7 billion in 2014, has been falling by less than half in seven years. The 2021 budget is R$1.2 billion.

It was from the venom of the Brazilian jararaca that two of the best-selling medicines in the world for hypertension and heart problems came out, captopril and enalapril. The foreign industry that holds their patent earns the equivalent of R$ 55 billion a year. Nine times the budget of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for the year 2021, which is just over R$ 6 billion.

Glaucoma, which affects 65 million people worldwide and can cause blindness, is another disease treated using a molecule from Brazilian biodiversity. See the full report in the video above.