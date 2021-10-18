Last shipwreck victim in Pantanal found by firefighters after two days of searches | Mato Grosso do Sul

Two days after the sinking of a hotel boat on the Paraguay River, in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul, the body of the last victim was located this Sunday (17) . To g1 , firefighters who participated in the rescue reported on the difficulties they had to access the place where the victim was. In total, 14 people managed to save themselves and seven died.

The body of the last disappeared was found, early this Sunday afternoon, near the boat’s hardware, which was difficult to access. The last victim was identified as Fernando Rodrigues Leão, 49 years old.

Captain Teixeira, who participated in the operation, reported on the problems encountered during the rescue. “We’ve already been successful in locating and recovering. We encountered difficulties due to the scenario itself. To locate the last victim, the problems are very fast-flowing water and the boat has many compartments.”

With the help of the Navy and officials from Corumbá, the search has been intense since Friday, the day the boat sank. At least 12 divers and specialists in the area were sent from Campo Grande to the region.

According to the Navy, at the time of the accident, the winds reached 45 km/h. The boat, known in the region as a sports and recreational boat, sank in a stretch of the Paraguay River, about 10 km from Corumbá.

People stay on a wrecked boat in a river in the Pantanal

According to the Civil Police, 12 men – among relatives and friends – were in the Pantanal since October 9th. They hired the vessel in Porto Limoeiro and went fishing, with nine other crew, heading to Paraguai Mirim, in the Castelo region, and then to Bonfim, where they stayed for a good part of the time.

When they approached the city of Corumbá and when they were having a barbecue, the winds were strong and the vessel capsized. Another 17 municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul were also affected by storms.

2 of 2 Goianos are missing after shipwreck in the Pantanal — Photo: Personal Archive/Thamiris Furquim Goianos are missing after shipwreck in the Pantanal — Photo: Personal Archive/Thamiris Furquim

When the boat capsized, 14 people managed to swim and were rescued by a Brazilian Army ship that was passing through at the time.

Among the victims, five are from Rio Verde de Goiás (GO), which is Geovanne’s family. Another from São José do Rio Preto (SP). Most of them were found dead this Saturday morning (16).

Among the victims, the captain of the boat, Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64 years old. He commanded the vessel for about 20 years. He was an employee of the fishing group, which had maintained the vehicle in Corumbá for 25 years.

Shipwreck survivor doctor talks about accident in MS

“The boat shook. Two seconds later it became the same film, that rocking thing”, summarizes the urologist-physician Geovanne Furtado Souza, one of the survivors of the sinking of a hotel boat, which occurred during a gale on Friday afternoon. (15), on the Paraguai river, Pantanal de Mato Grosso do Sul. Seven of the 21 people on board died.

Geovanne, his father, Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78 years old; uncle Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71; nephew and godson, Thiago Souza Gomes, aged 18, and brother-in-law Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, aged 49, had been fishing in the Pantanal with six other people since the 9th.