Lavieri: “Difficult to justify Abel’s insistence on Ron and Danilo Barbosa” – 10/17/2021

Palmeiras beat Internacional 1-0, today (17), by the Campeonato Brasileiro, at Allianz Parque, and ended a fast of victories that had lasted seven games, between the national competition and the Libertadores. However, despite having played with one more during almost the entire second half, the team had a drop in performance that caused criticism to coach Abel Ferreira.

On Live do Palmeiras, program of UOL Sport right after the Verdão games, journalists Danilo Lavieri and Isabela Valiero commented on the team’s actions and the substitutions made by the coach.

“A lot of people said that Abel changed very badly and that this also led Internacional, after the expulsion, to eat the ball and move forward. We were hoping that Palmeiras would give more gas and try to get the second goal, but it wasn’t quite like that. Mainly, after the exchanges. Once again, Abel preferred to take Dudu and stay with Ron. I think Ron makes a dinner, a lunch for Abel to reward so much chance in this team. to Danilo Barbosa, who, once again, entered the game and I don’t know if it helped much,” said Isabela.

Danilo Lavieri also criticized Abel’s replacements, highlighting the fact that he took out, at once, Dudu and Raphael Veiga, two players who, in the opinion of the columnist, UOL Sport, had been able to give work to the defensive sector of Colorado.

“I didn’t like the substitutions very much. In fact, I was even scared when they took out Veiga and Dudu at once because they were the two players who were most taking the ball to the attacking field, creating. I had already been scared with that. Deyverson is that thing, he came in to run, go crazy,” he pointed out.

“I didn’t like that much. Then he put Danilo Barbosa, who hasn’t been well for a while. More than not being well, Danilo Barbosa seems to be playing in another rotation. He enters the field a little tired, he played very poorly. And Patrick de Paula, in the first move, dominated wrongly and gave Inter a chance. It was complicated. Palmeiras were not exactly better after opening the scoreboard, and with the substitutions, the impression was that they got worse. for Ron not to be replaced at all? Only if Abel says he has a study and Dudu is about to break. Only explanation, because Ron continues like this, playing all the time, without being replaced, I can’t understand”, completed.

During the broadcast, while Isabela and Danilo debated, a Palmeiras fan sent a superchat reproving the two players.

“I understand the revolt with these two specific names. Ron, at least, made a good Libertadores, he’s already shown that he can make a difference. So, Abel has something good to remember about Ron. Not that I think he still deserves it. having so many chances, he doesn’t deserve to be an irreplaceable player, who never loses his spot, but he has already shown something. As for Danilo Barbosa, since he arrived… I confess that I was disappointed. When he arrived, I even praised him, I thought it would be a good thing hiring after talking to some people, but he’s not playing anything and it’s getting harder and harder for him to have such a chance. In fact, there are two names, two insistences by Abel that are very difficult to understand. Abel needs to take a look at this because it’s very difficult to justify the insistence with both,” he stressed.

“Even taking advantage, I gave Ron a horn, and there is a comment here that is true, that he leaves 100% on the field. He is technically weak most of the time, makes most of the decisions he makes, he has to remember that the penalty came from his kick, but anyway…”, he added.

Shortly after, Isabela put to the table the discussion if the drop in performance of Palmeiras during the duel with Internacional was caused by the changes or if it was the tactical scheme that didn’t work,

“On Abel’s substitutions, when Palmeiras scored 1-0, of course, they backed off. Palmeiras played much better when they were 0-0 than after 1-0. As Inter were one less, the expectation was that Palmeiras would make the second, third, and have a victory like that to leave the fans leaving Allianz very happy, satisfied. That’s not what we saw. I think when Abel made the substitutions, the idea was to give more intensity to the team, to try to enjoy the one [jogador] more. The point is that Veiga and Dudu were the ones who were giving Inter the most work, they were moving up there with Marcos Rocha,” he recalled.

