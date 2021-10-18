Lavieri: ‘F. Melo has shown why Palmeiras can think about renewing’ – 10/18/2021

Palmeiras, who went through a fast of victories, rediscovered the path of triumph yesterday (17), by beating Internacional 1-0, at home, in the Brazilian Championship. In the duel, Verdão had, once again, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo as a starter.

On Live do Palmeiras, program of UOL Sport right after the Verdão games, journalists Danilo Lavieri and Isabela Valiero were asked by a spectator about the possibility of the shirt 30 taking the title during the preparation for the Libertadores final.

“I think Felipe Melo has been playing well. Despite this game [contra o internacional] having made some fouls without any need, he got the yellow card… But I think he has super potential to stay in the starting lineup at Libertadores,” said Isabela.

Danilo Lavieri agreed with his partner about Felipe Melo’s recent performances and praised that the player has shown professionalism, despite being at the end of his contract. In addition, he stressed that the defensive midfielder is showing that, perhaps, he deserves to have the bond, which ends at the end of this season, renewed.

“Felipe, in fact, has been playing good games. Today, he got hung up early on because of a foul on Patrick. I think Felipe has good football, his question is when he misses the first shot, and he doesn’t have the agility to This sometimes leaves the defender a little exposed. Today it happened two or three times. But he does, in fact, play well. Danilo, who finally got rid of cinnamon. The main discussion is whether Felipe will deserve to take Danilo’s place. Can you make a Felipe Melo and Danilo, taking away Zé Raphael? game,” he pointed out.

“You have to remember that Felipe Melo did very well in both games against Atlético-MG [pela Libertadores]. You have to take that into account. In fact, Felipe Melo, who still doesn’t have the guarantee that the contract will be renewed for next year, has been making good matches. It’s nice to point out that they have shown professionalism. Many times the player at the end of the contract doesn’t play anything, so he has been eating the ball, he has shown why this board, which is going to join Leila, can think about renewing it. But I think it’s too early to say that you’ve secured a place. Has done good performances. It certainly manages to be accredited for a vacancy,” he added.

Also during the debate on Felipe Melo, Isabela Valiero indicated that, against Internacional, Palmeiras made little use of air balls:

“Taking this shortcut from Felipe Melo, who is a tall player, is always in the area to head, I missed that. There were many fouls in the first half, five only at Veiga. but I thought there was little from the header. Even with Gómez and Felipe Melo on the field, I thought the aerial game was weak.”

the columnist of UOL Sport also assessed that Abel Ferreira’s team could have taken better advantage of this aspect in the confrontation with Colorado.

“The aerial game of Palmeiras became a mark and was, in fact, a little weak. Palmeiras has very good players in the aerial aspects. Gómez is one of them, but today they also had a move that they crossed twice in a row, he kicked the two and stuck both. If the ball goes in the head, maybe the chance would be bigger. And another [lance], in the second half, when Felipe Melo didn’t go up, he stayed behind. I found this curious. Palmeiras didn’t know how to take advantage of it. In fact, that was a little lacking,” he stressed.

The next edition of Live do Palmeiras will be on Wednesday (20), right after the match against Ceará, for the Brazilian. You can follow the program on the UOL Channel, on the UOL Placar app, on the Palmeiras page on UOL Esporte and on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.