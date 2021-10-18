Lavieri: ‘It’s important that Palmeiras win. It was getting heavy’ – 10/17/2021

Palmeiras hosted Internacional today (17), at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship, and won 1-0, ending a fast of positive results that reached seven matches — between commitments for the national competition and the Libertadores.

On Live do Palmeiras, program of UOL Sport right after the Verdão games, journalists Danilo Lavieri and Isabela Valiero commented on the performance of Abel Ferreira’s team in the triumph.

Danilo Lavieri, despite the reservations about the team’s performance, especially after opening the scoreboard, stressed the importance of the Palestra Itália team having left the field with the three points.

“I thought it was a difficult game. Palmeiras made a good first half. They didn’t score, but they managed to have good chances. In the second half… I think the question is: Palmeiras made 1-0 and Edenilson was sent off even before that Veiga scored the goal [de pênalti]. There was the expectation that Palmeiras could have left the field with that “sai, zica”, go back to winning well, and the truth is that Internacional improved after the expulsion. So, there was this feeling that Palmeiras could have won too much, but Inter are a strong opponent, fighting at the top of the table, they could have overtaken Palmeiras. It wasn’t an incredible victory, the kind that will say ‘wow, what a game’, but it’s a difficult game, an important victory. And at the stage I was in, almost a month without winning a game, of course, in the meantime, there were draws in Libertadores that were worth a victory, but today Palmeiras managed it,” he said.

“Today, the important thing was the three points, Palmeiras being able to say they won again, because it was already starting to get a heavy atmosphere. And we have to remember that we are 40 days away from the final. And heavy weather is 40 days away from a final. Libertadores is not good for anyone. In fact, it is good for Flamengo,” he added.

Isabela Valiero praised the performance of right-back Marcos Rocha, who returned to the team after recovering from a thigh injury. He had played for the last time in the 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG, by Libertadores, at the end of last month.

“We only value those people when we lose, I made a beautiful philosophy (laughs). We only get used to what’s bad when it’s really bad. Marcos Rocha… We ran out of him and today he ate the ball It went very well, I even wanted to have it at Libertadores [está suspenso], but unfortunately we won’t make it. It will be very difficult not to have him in the game. In this duel with Internacional, he showed why it is needed,” he pointed out.

the columnist of UOL Sport agreed with her partner and stressed that the sector will be a headache for coach Abel Ferreira:

“I missed Marcos Rocha a lot, because Gabriel Menino is always expected to come in and play well, and that’s not what he did in the last matches. So, he made it clearer how Marcos Rocha is missing for this team. And he left the concern of all Palmeiras very exposed for the final on the 27th, which is about who will be able to play in Marcos Rocha’s vacancy. I think his definition was good because Palmeiras, in these last games, is going through that phase outsiders are always better”.

